IHSA Cross Country Regionals

Class 3A Minooka Regional

When and where: Saturday at Channahon Community Park in Channahon; the girls run at 10 a.m. and the boys at 10:45 a.m.

Local teams: Moline, United Township. Other teams: Joliet West, Minooka, Oswego, Oswego East, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Yorkville.

FYI: UT freshman Rubi Tapia-Macias looks to add to an impressive rookie campaign after winning the Western Big 6 Conference individual girls' championship and being named the conference MVP. At the same meet, Moline freshman Brooke Medinger placed seventh. ... Moline junior Hunter Toye finished sixth in the Big 6 boys' competition, while UT senior Kade Rodgers placed 11th and just missed the top 10 by 2.5 seconds.

Who advances: The top six teams and the first five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Normal Community Sectional.

Class 2A Morris Regional

When and where: Saturday at Morris High School; the girls' run at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.

Local teams: Geneseo, Rock Island. Other teams: Chicago Heights Marian, Crete-Monee, Kankakee, LaSalle-Peru, Lemont, Morris, New Lenox Providence, Ottawa, Plano, Streator.

FYI: The Geneseo girls are coming off a solid performance at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet, where they finished third behind five top 20 finishers, a group led by junior and 13th-place finisher Ella Toom. ... At that same meet, Rock Island senior Mackenzie Meirhaeghe finished fourth, with junior teammate Norah Wright placing ninth. ... Geneseo's boys' squad also took third at the Big 6 meet, with sophomore Dylan Gehl earning the conference bronze medal. ... Rock Island's boys had top 10 runners in freshman Gabe Mahn and junior Ian Regur, who took eighth and 10th, respectively.

Who advances: The top six teams and the first five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Metamora Sectional.

Class 1A Rock Falls Regional

When and where: Saturday at Centennial Park; the girls start at 10 a.m. and the boys at 10:45 a.m.

Local teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Mercer County, Morrison, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, West Carroll. Other teams: Amboy, Lanark Eastland, Mendota, Oregon, Polo, Rock Falls, Shabbona Indian Creek, Sterling Newman.

FYI: On the team side, the Sherrard girls and the Riverdale boys captured team titles at the Three Rivers Conference meet, with both E-P squads finishing in second place; the Mercer County boys' squad took the team title at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet while the MerCo girls placed second. ... Orion junior Olivia Thomsen was the TRAC individual girls' champion, with senior teammate Erika Duhs placing fourth. ... Sherrard senior Hailie Shemek was the girls' runner-up, leading a pack of four top 10 placers for the Tigers. ... E-P junior Jillian Norman took fifth at the TRAC meet, with Riverdale junior Mattea Wuest placing ninth. ... Alleman junior Clarissa Ostrowski placed eighth at the WB6 Meet. ... MerCo senior Eden Mueller was the LTC runner-up, with sophomore teammate Ingrid Hays placing 10th. ... On the boys' side, the Rams' senior trio of Tommy Murray, Landis Musser and Peyton Sand finished 1-2-3 at the Three Rivers meet, with freshman teammate Braeden Bote placing ninth and fellow senior Mitchell Hasenour taking 10th. ... E-P junior Charlie Link took fifth at the TRAC meet. ... MerCo senior Derek Coulter repeated as the LTC individual champion, with senior Lucas Arnold and junior Corbin Sturgill placing fourth and fifth, respectively. ... Alleman junior Danny Darrow finished ninth at the Big 6 meet.

Who advances: The top seven teams and the first five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Oregon Sectional.

Class 1A Seneca Regional

When and where: Saturday at Seneca High School's FFA Land Lab; the girls start at 10 a.m., the boys follow at 11 a.m.

Local teams: Annawan-Wethersfield, Galva, Kewanee, Ridgewood. Other teams: Bureau Valley, Dwight, Henry-Senachwine, Ottawa Marquette, Peru St. Bede, Pontiac, Princeton, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Sandwich, Seneca, Somonauk, Spring Valley Hall, Stark County.

FYI: The Ridgewood girls' squad edged Mercer County by four points to win its second Lincoln Trail Conference team title in the last three years, led by freshman Emily Downing's third-place performance plus top 10 efforts from junior Miranda Reed (fifth place) and senior Kendra Downing (seventh). ... A-W junior Kennady Anderson earned her third consecutive LTC individual title, with senior teammate Danielle Johnson placing ninth. ... Kewanee's duo of junior Natalee Martin and freshman Esmeralda Martinez finished 14th and 15th, respectively, at the Three Rivers Conference meet. ... Ridgewood junior Fernando Avila-Rubio placed sixth at the LTC boys' meet. ... Also earning top 10 status at the LTC meet was A-W sophomore Karson Schrum, who placed seventh.

Who advances: The top seven teams and the first five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Oregon Sectional.