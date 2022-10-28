IHSA Cross Country Sectionals Preview

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Basics: Saturday at Maxwell Park in Normal. The girls' race gets underway at 10 a.m., with the boys' meet scheduled for 11 a.m.

Individual girls competing — Moline: Karen Martinez Hernandez (Fr.).; United Township: Rubi Tapia-Macias (Fr.).

FYI: Tapia-Macias, the Western Big 6 Conference's individual girls' champion, advanced out of the Minooka Regional with a seventh-place finish, posting a time of 18:34.00. ... Martinez Hernandez hit the finish in 20:02.70 to place 28th at regionals.

Moving on: The first 10 individuals not a member of any of the seven advancing teams qualify for next Saturday's IHSA Class 3A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Class 2A Metamora Sectional

Basics: Saturday at Black Partridge Park in Metamora. The girls' meet starts at 10 a.m., with the boys' race at 11 a.m.

Local girls' teams -- Geneseo: Jessalyn Belvel (Sr.), Elanor DeBlieck (So.), Jaide Flowers (Sr.), Joselyn Reisner (Sr.), Jeslen Rink (So.), Katlyn Seaman (Jr.), Ella Toom (Jr.); Rock Island: Eva Essman (Jr.), Scarlett Hoeppner (Fr.), Olivia Kargl (So.), Mackenzie Meirhaeghe (Sr.), Ulana Richey (Fr.), Mary Stockdale (Jr.), Norah Wright (Jr.).

Local boys' teams -- Geneseo: Aidan Bries (Fr.), Dylan Gehl (So.), Tyler Gehl (Sr.), Max Johnson (So.), Sam Mosbarger (Jr.), Cooper Schaad (Jr.), Jaxson Sottos (Fr.); Rock Island: Lukas Heine (So.), Asa Mahn (Jr.), Gabe Mahn (Fr.), Henry Mass (Fr.), Sammy Niyonkuru (Sr.), Jayden Putnam (Jr.), Ian Regur (Jr.).

FYI (girls): Five points separated the Geneseo and Rock Island girls' teams at last Saturday's Morris Regional as the Lady Leafs scored 83 points to edge the Rocks for third place despite top 10 finishes from Rocky's Meirhaeghe (fourth, 19:36.70) and Wright (eighth, 20:17.10). Five of Geneseo's runners posted top 20 finishes. .... Geneseo is trying to qualify for state as a team for the first time since 2012, while Rock Island last reached state as a full squad in 1996.

FYI (boys): Geneseo captured its first regional team title since 2018 and only its second crown since 2000 on the strength of five top 20 finishers, led by the top 10 trio of Dylan Gehl (fourth, 16:15.70), Tyler Gehl (fifth, 16:26.80) and Mosbarger (eighth, 16:39.90). ... Rock Island was the regional runner-up as the trio of Gabe Mahn (sixth, 16:32.30), Regur (seventh, 16:35.90) and Putnam (ninth, 16:50.40) all finished in the top 10. ... The Maple Leafs now seek their first state team berth since 1999, while the Rocks look to reach state for the first time since 2006.

Moving on: The top seven teams and the first 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's IHSA Class 2A state meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park.

Class 1A Oregon Sectional

Basics: Saturday at Oregon Park West, with the girls' race starting at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 2 p.m.

Local girls' teams -- Annawan-Wethersfield: Kennady Anderson (Jr.), Elle Eastman (Jr.), Danielle Johnson (Sr.), Elizabeth McGill (Jr.), Paige Sierens (So.), Makala Smith (Fr.); Erie-Prophetstown: Gracelyn Abell (So.), Clara Ashdown (Jr.), Jaelin Hawkins (Jr.), Brooke Lalley (Jr.), Jillian Norman (Jr.), Isabella Pangrazio (Fr.), Chloe Slock (So.); Mercer County: Isabel Colon (Jr.), Macy Gray (So.), Ingrid Hays (So.), Caidel Monson (Sr.), Eden Mueller (Sr.), Sophia Santiago (Jr.), Mia Ward (Sr.); Ridgewood: Emily Downing (Fr.), Kendra Downing (Sr.), Brooklyn Humphrey (Sr.), Ruth Losey (Sr.), Kira Messerly (Jr.), Emma Poppy (So.), Miranda Reed (Jr.); Rockridge: Brinley Dunnett (Jr.), Charlie Edwards (So.), Emily Lathrop (So.), Makynzii Murley (Jr.), Aryanna Stahr (Fr.) Sherrard: Nadia Anderson (So.), Tori Browning (Fr.), Beth Churchill (So.), Sarah Gibson (Sr.), Alli Nielsen (So.), Hailie Shemek (Sr.), Grace Tucker (Fr.).

Local girls' individuals -- Alleman: Clarisa Ostrowski (Jr.); Kewanee: Esmeralda Martinez (Fr.); Orion: Anika Duhs (Sr.), Olivia Thomsen (Jr.).

Local boys' teams -- Alleman: Noah Britton (Jr.), Danny Darrow (Jr.), Nate Hein (Jr.), Caden Jenulius (Fr.), Ben Milner (Jr.), Michael Noack (Fr.), Noah Verscha (Fr.); Annawan-Wethersfield: Logan Davis (So.), Aiden Earley (Sr.), Lucas Fehlberg (Jr.), Noah Feltner (Fr.), Matthew Ponce (Jr.), Karson Schrum (So.), Dillon Sherbeyn (So.); Erie-Prophetstown: Wyatt Beck (Jr.), Victor Bonnell (So.), Lucas Dreisbach (Jr.), Jacob Gibson (Jr.), Aidan Jepson (So.), Zane Romero (Jr.), Tyson Skinner (Jr.); Mercer County: Lucas Arnold (Sr.), Brody Clark (Fr.), Derek Coulter (Sr.), Jack McKnight (So.), Carlos Pollock (Jr.), Corbin Sturgill (Jr.), Blair Wilkerson (Sr.); Riverdale: Braeden Bode (Fr.), Mitchell Hasenour (Sr.), Cael Hinde (Jr.), Andy Murray (So.), Tommy Murray (Sr.), Landis Musser (Sr.), Peyton Sand (Sr.).

Local boys' individuals— Morrison: Evan Scott (Sr.); Ridgewood: Fernando Avila-Rubio (Jr.); West Carroll: Roscoe Davies (Fr.).

FYI (girls): Three Rivers Conference champion Sherrard and Lincoln Trail runner-up Mercer County took second and third, respectively, at last Saturday's Rock Falls Regional, with the Golden Eagles' Mueller winning the individual title in 18:17 and the Tigers led by a top 10 finish from Shemek (sixth, 19:46); both are trying to book return trips to state. ... LTC champion Ridgewood is shooting for its first state berth after taking third at the Seneca Regional behind Emily Downing's third-place time of 19:58.40 and a top 10 finish from Reed (ninth, 20:57.70). ... A-W is looking to return to state for the first time since making four straight trips in a five-year period from 2013-17, finishing third in ’14. ... E-P is also seeking its first state team berth, while Rockridge's only other state appearance came in 1999. ... Individually, A-W's Anderson (fourth, 20:16.00) was top 5 at Seneca; Orion's Thomsen was second at Rock Falls in 18:32. ... Both Alleman's Ostrowski (eighth, 20:05) and Orion's Duhs (ninth, 20:24) were top 10 at Rock Falls.

FYI (boys): Coming off back-to-back Three Rivers Conference and regional team titles, Riverdale is now shooting for its first sectional championship after placing second to Rockford Christian at Oregon last fall. As they did at the TRAC meet, the Rams' trio of Tommy Murray (first, 15:17), Musser (second, 15:36) and Sand (third, 16:09) finished 1-2-3 at Rock Falls, with Murray repeating as regional champion; Bode (seventh, 16:36) also landed in the top 10. ... Lincoln Trail champion and Rock Falls runner-up Mercer County is seeking its first team trip to state, as is A-W; E-P is looking for consecutive state appearances. ... MerCo's Coulter (16:24) placed fifth at Rock Falls, with his Golden Eagle teammate Arnold (16:39) placing ninth. ... A-W's Schrum (18:17.00) was seventh at Seneca.

Moving on: The top six teams and the first 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's IHSA Class 1A state meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park.

