IHSA Cross Country Sectionals

CLASS 3A QUINCY SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at Bob Mays Park, with the girls' race getting underway at 10 a.m. and the boys' meet starting at 11 a.m.
Local girls' team: Moline (Alexis Havercamp, so.; Abby DeBlieck, sr.; Lily Jorgenson, fr.; Salix Schmid, so.; Ryleigh Robertson, jr.; Alyson Benson, jr.; Anyah Ranson, sr.). Local girls' individual: Maddie Miller, sr., United Township.
Local boys' individuals: Zach Hemmen, sr., Moline; Jackson Rudd, sr., Moline; Kade Rodgers, jr., United Township; Logan Veloz, sr., United Township.
FYI: The last time the Moline girls' squad qualified for the state meet was in 2012; the Maroons have made 13 trips to state as a full team, including sectional titles in 1989 and 1990. ... None of the members of this year's Moline girls' team, nor any of the local individual girls' and boys' competitors, have competed at state.
Moving on: The top seven teams and the 10 fastest runners not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's IHSA Class 3A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
CLASS 2A METAMORA SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at Black Partridge Park, with the girls' race getting underway at 11 a.m. and the boys scheduled for a noon start.
Local girls' team: Geneseo (Jaide Flowers, jr.; Lacey Laxton, sr.; Joselyn Reisner, jr.; Bella Curcuru, fr.; Anna Snyder, sr.; Katlyn Seaman, so.; Jeslen Rink, fr.). Local girls' individual: Norah Wright, so., Rock Island.
Local boys' team: Geneseo (Gavin Allison, jr.; Justin Johnson, sr.; Dylan Gehl, fr.; Tyler Gehl, jr.; Isaac Kuster, sr.; Cooper Schaad, so.; Sam Mosbarger, so.). Local boys' individuals: J.P. Putnam, so., Rock Island; Ian Regur, So., Rock Island.
FYI: The Geneseo girls' harriers have made 10 trips to state as a team, the last coming in 2012; the Lady Leafs brought home sectional team titles in 1984, 1985 and 1987, followed by three straight from 1996-98. Of the current members of the Geneseo girls' squad, only Laxton has state experience, qualifying as an individual in 2019, finishing 87th out of 209 runners. ... On the boys' side, the Maple Leafs have reached state as a team 17 times, but not since 1999; their only sectional team title came in 1998. None of the individuals racing in the boys' meet have qualified for state.
Moving on: The top seven teams and the 10 fastest individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's IHSA Class 2A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
CLASS 1A OREGON SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at Oregon Park West, with the girls' race getting underway at 10 a.m. and the boys set for an 11 a.m. start.
Local girls' teams: Mercer County (Eden Mueller, jr.; Sophia Santiago, jr.; Mia Ward, jr.; Ingrid Hays, fr.; Bailey Hardin, sr.; Olivia Hucke, sr.; Macy Gray, fr.), Sherrard (Madison Mathis, so.; Beth Churchill, fr.; Hailie Shemek, jr.; Sarah Gibson, jr.; Addison Knox, sr.; Alli Nielsen, fr.; Kayla Ann Cresap, fr.), Alleman (Tess Hendrickson, so.; Rylee Noack, sr.; Clarissa Ostrowski, so.; Fiona Graf, fr.; Belle Stroud, so.; Genesis Reyes, so.), Ridgewood (Miranda Reed, so.; Kendra Downing, jr.; Brooklyn Humphrey, jr.; Mollie Bennett, sr.; Ruth Losey, jr.; Olivia Williams, so.), Erie-Prophetstown (Dylan Chandler, sr.; Jillian Norman, so.; Jade Nickerson, sr.; Alexis Anderson, fr.; Shae Winters, sr.; Chloe Slock, fr.; Brooke Lalley, so.).
Local girls' individuals: Olivia Thomsen, so., Orion; Charlie Edwards, fr., Rockridge; Mattea Wuest, so., Riverdale; Kennady Anderson, so., Annawan-Wethersfield; Natalee Martin, so., Kewanee; Danielle Johnson, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield.
Local boys' teams: Riverdale (Tommy Murray, jr.; Landis Musser, jr.; Peyton Sand, jr.; Cameron Overton, sr.; Caden Ludin, sr.; Cael Hinde, so., Mitchell Hasenour, jr.), Erie-Prophetstown (Jacob Gibson, so.; Lucas Dreisbach, so.; Victor Bonnell, fr.; Aiden Jepson, fr.; Andrew Bomleny, sr.; Zeke Weidel, so.; Wyatt Goosens, fr.), Alleman (Danny Darrow, so.; Ben Milner, so.; Noah Britton, so.; Cameron Britton, sr.; Nate Hein, so.; Romeo Rosas, fr., Nate Kronfeld, fr.), Mercer County (Lucas Arnold, jr.; Corbin Strugill, so.; Derek Coulter, jr.; Blair Wilkerson, jr.; Mason Coulter, fr.; Jack McKnight, fr.; Zach Larue, jr.), Sherrard (Adam Brimeyer, sr.; Noah Bradarich, sr.; Sam Crownover, so.; Riley Woodworth, jr.; Zach Knox, fr.), Kewanee (Colin Vanstechelman, sr.; James Roginski, so.; Julian Quintero, jr.; Will Taylor, jr.; Mitchal Thorp, fr.; Chase Palm, fr.; Brennyn Ford, fr.).
Local boys' individuals: Fernando Avila-Rubio, so., Ridgewood; Brady Wolf, sr., Morrison; Kade Scharpman, sr., Orion; Aiden Earley, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield.
FYI: The Alleman girls' squad has made nine trips to state (1990-92, 1994, 1996-98, 2000-01), highlighted by the Pioneers' lone sectional championship and a third-place finish in Class A in 1990; Sherrard comes next with three state trips as a full squad (1999, 2003-04). E-P, Mercer County and Ridgewood are seeking their first trips to state as a team.
On the boys' side, Alleman has 14 state trips to its credit (1987, 1991, 1993-94, 1997, 2000-04, 2010-13) and has won sectional team titles in 2001, ’03, ’04 and ’12; the Pioneers' 2004 squad brought home the Class A state championship. ... Sherrard comes next with six state trips (1988-89, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019) on its ledger. ... The E-P co-op reached state in 2011; of the Panthers' component schools, Erie qualified in 1948, 1982 and 1983, with the latter team winning sectionals and taking second in the state in Class A, while Prophetstown qualified in 1976, 1981 and 1982, with its ’81 team taking third at state. ... Both Mercer County and Riverdale seek their first team berths at state.
Moving on: The top six teams and the 10 fastest runners not on a qualifying team advance to Saturday's IHSA Class 1A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.