IHSA delays meeting, fall sports decisions

With hopes of being better positioned to take action regarding fall sports in Illinois high schools, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors has pushed back a scheduled meeting one week.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the meeting to discuss the upcoming sports season originally scheduled for today will now be held July 29, providing the organization additional time to work with state leaders and discuss the COVID-19 pandemic’s continued impact on prep sports.
Anderson said that the IHSA will take part in a roundtable discussion Friday with leadership from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.
“We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports,’’ Anderson said in a statement.
The ISHA Board of Directors will then meet next week to discuss where things stand involving the nine sports programs that Illinois high school students participate in during the fall season.
In the fall, the IHSA hosts state championships in football, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and girls volleyball.
The Board of Directors was expected to consider several scheduling possibilities at the meeting that was postponed, but will now proceed following consultation with the state department of health and the state board of education.
The decision to delay the discussion comes after the IHSA rolled back the latest phase in its return-to-play plan.
That ISHA plan originally signed off on by the health department allowed contact in summer drills, but was altered four days after it was implemented when the Illinois Department of Public Health said it was no longer allowing contact and wanted participants to wear masks at all times.
After a great deal of pushback from the public and facing at least one lawsuit over changes the IHSA said its own Sports Medicine Advisory Committee did not agree with, the IHSA last week announced it was deferring all future decisions regarding return-to-play guidelines the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education and the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The organizations are facing an upcoming deadline of sorts.
The first official day of practices for the fall sports season in Illinois high schools is scheduled for Aug. 10.
