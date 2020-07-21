IHSA delays meeting, fall sports decisions

With hopes of being better positioned to take action regarding fall sports in Illinois high schools, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors has pushed back a scheduled meeting one week.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the meeting to discuss the upcoming sports season originally scheduled for today will now be held July 29, providing the organization additional time to work with state leaders and discuss the COVID-19 pandemic’s continued impact on prep sports.

Anderson said that the IHSA will take part in a roundtable discussion Friday with leadership from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.

“We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports,’’ Anderson said in a statement.

The ISHA Board of Directors will then meet next week to discuss where things stand involving the nine sports programs that Illinois high school students participate in during the fall season.

In the fall, the IHSA hosts state championships in football, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and girls volleyball.