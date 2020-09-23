IHSA expands golf, cross country postseason

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Participants in golf and cross country at Illinois high schools now have an additional level of postseason competition to work toward.

In a special meeting Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors approved expanding the state series in boys and girls golf and boys and girls cross country to include sectional competition.

Because of COVID-19 issues and state regulations, the IHSA initially planned to conclude postseason competition in both golf and cross country at the regional level, but will now give participants a chance to advance to sectional competition.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the change demonstrates the commitment the organization has to providing “the most rewarding postseason experiences possible’’ despite the coronavirus situation.

“Given the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall, the board asked our staff during the September meeting to explore the possibility of expanding beyond regionals.’’

In golf, the top two teams and top four individuals in each regional will advance to sectional play. The top five teams in cross country will advance to sectionals with no changes in the individual qualifier field.