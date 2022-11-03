IHSA State Cross Country Championships

Basics — The IHSA state cross-country meets will be held Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Race schedule — Class 1A: Girls' race at 9 a.m., boys at 10 a.m., awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Class 2A: Girls' race at 11 a.m., boys at noon, awards ceremony at 1 p.m. Class 3A: Girls' race at 1 p.m., boys at 2 p.m., awards ceremony at 3 p.m.
Class 1A girls' team — Sherrard: Nadia Anderson, So.; Tori Browing, Fr.; Beth Churchill, So.; Kylie Foster, So.; Sarah Gibson, Sr.; Alli Nielsen, So.; Hailie Shemek, Sr.; Grace Tucker, Fr.
Class 1A girls' individuals — Annawan-Wethersfield: Kennady Anderson, Jr. Mercer County: Eden Mueller, Sr. Ridgewood: Emily Downing Fr.; Miranda Reed, Jr.
People are also reading…
Class 1A boys' teams — Mercer County: Lucas Arnold, Sr.; Brody Clark, Fr.; Trae Clark, Jr.; Derek Coulter, Sr.; Mason Coulter, So.; Zach LaRue, Sr.; Nieko Martinez, Jr.; Jack McKnight, So.; Carlos Pollock, Jr.; Corbin Sturgill, Jr.; Blair Wilkerson, Jr. Riverdale: Adam Benoit, So.; Braeden Bode, Fr.; Gage Gaulrapp, Jr.; Mitchell Hasenour, Sr.; Cael Hinde, Jr.; Andy Murray, So.; Tommy Murray, Sr.; Landis Musser, Sr.; Peyton Sand, Sr.
Class 2A girls' individuals — Rock Island: Mackenzie Meirhaeghe, Sr.; Mary Stockdale, Jr.
Class 2A boys' teams — Geneseo: Aidan Bries, Fr.; Kaden Elmer, Fr.; Dylan Gehl, So.; Tyler Gehl, Sr.; Christian Haney, So.; Austin Hull, Jr.; Grady Hull, Fr.; Max Johnson, So.; Josiah King, Sr.; Rylan Lambert, So.; Sam Mosbarger, Jr., Cooper Schaad, Jr.; Jaxson Sottos, Fr.; Jacob Taylor, So. Rock Island: Lukas Heine, So., Asa Mahn, Jr., Gabe Mahn, Fr.; Henry Mass, Fr.; Lucas McCall, Fr.; Sammy Niyonkuru, Sr.; Jayden Putnam, Jr., Ian Regur, Jr.; Merrick Stockwell, So.
Class 3A girls' individual — United Township: Rubi Tapia-Macias, Fr.
Honors — The top three teams in each class receive trophies, with the top 25 individual finishers all receiving all-state medals.
FYI — The Sherrard girls' harriers are making their sixth trip to state as a full team and their second in a row; the Tigers also made consecutive state appearances in 1998-99 and 2003-04. ... On the boys' side, Rock Island is making its 19th appearance at state as a full squad, but its first since 2006, while Geneseo is making its 18th trip to state and its first since 1999. ... Mercer County is making its first team appearance at state, with Riverdale making its second straight trip to state after no appearances prior to 2021.
-- Compiled by Terry Duckett