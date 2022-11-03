IHSA State Cross Country Championships

Race schedule — Class 1A: Girls' race at 9 a.m., boys at 10 a.m., awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Class 2A: Girls' race at 11 a.m., boys at noon, awards ceremony at 1 p.m. Class 3A: Girls' race at 1 p.m., boys at 2 p.m., awards ceremony at 3 p.m.

FYI — The Sherrard girls' harriers are making their sixth trip to state as a full team and their second in a row; the Tigers also made consecutive state appearances in 1998-99 and 2003-04. ... On the boys' side, Rock Island is making its 19th appearance at state as a full squad, but its first since 2006, while Geneseo is making its 18th trip to state and its first since 1999. ... Mercer County is making its first team appearance at state, with Riverdale making its second straight trip to state after no appearances prior to 2021.