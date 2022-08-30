Illinois area cross country outlook

Boys' teams to watch

Erie-Prophetstown: A third-place finisher at the Three Rivers Conference meet, the Panthers followed that up with a similar finish at the IHSA Class 1A Rock Falls Regional — even posting an identical score of 105 points — then took sixth at the Oregon Sectional to qualify for state for the first time since 2011.

Mercer County: The Golden Eagles rolled to the Lincoln Trail Conference team crown last fall, scoring 43 points and outdistancing runner-up Princeville by 16. A sixth-place finisher at the Rock Falls Regional and a top 10 placer at the Oregon Sectional, MerCo returns its entire 2021 lineup.

Sherrard: The Tigers placed fourth at the TRAC meet and qualified for the Oregon Sectional by placing seventh at the Rock Falls Regional and return three of their top five runners from last fall.

United: After taking third at the Lincoln Trail meet, the Red Storm came close to booking their first sectional trip, but fell just eight points short of the final sectional team berth. With everyone returning, United looks to clear that hurdle this fall.

Individuals to watch:

Lucas Arnold, sr., Mercer County: Took fifth at the Lincoln Trail meet to help the Golden Eagles win the team title, then finished 12th at the Rock Falls Regional, finishing just under seven seconds short of a top 10 placing.

Fernando Avila-Rubio, jr., Ridgewood: Finished as the bronze medalist at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, then placed 14th at the Rock Falls Regional to advance to the Oregon Sectional, where he finished in 36th place.

Derek Coulter, sr., Mercer County: Helped the Golden Eagles earn the Lincoln Trail Conference team title by taking home the individual conference championship, then finished 38th at the Rock Falls Regional and 32nd at the Oregon Sectional.

Jacob Gibson, jr., Erie-Prophetstown: After finishing 12th at the Three Rivers meet, his 10th place finish at the Rock Falls Regional helped the Panthers advance to the sectional meet in Oregon, where he finished 44th.

Tommy Murray, sr., Riverdale: Enjoyed a breakthrough season by winning his first Three Rivers Conference and IHSA Class 1A individual regional titles, then placed second at the sectional meet in Oregon before finishing ninth at the state meet in Peoria, the second-highest state finish in Rams' history behind Dorian Ulrey's third-place showing in 2005.

Landis Musser, sr., Riverdale: Finished as runner-up at both the TRAC and regional meets, then finished fifth at sectionals and 24th at the state meet to join Murray as an All-State medalist.

Peyton Sand, sr., Riverdale: The bronze medalist at both the Three Rivers and Rock Falls Regional meets, he finished 12th at the Oregon Sectional and was just over four seconds shy of a top 10 finish there.

Corbin Sturgill, jr., Mercer County: Put together a solid postseason by placing eighth at the Lincoln Trail meet, then finishing 13th at the Rock Falls Regional and 34th at the Oregon Sectional.

Girls' teams to watch:

Erie-Prophetstown: Finished as the Three Rivers Conference runners-up, then took sixth at the Rock Falls Regional to move on to the sectional round, posting a top 10 finish at the sectional meet in Oregon. A solid nucleus is returning for the Panthers to build around in 2022.

Mercer County: Champions of the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Golden Eagles very nearly earned their first regional team title since 2011 but ended up second at Rock Falls as the host Rockets edged MerCo by one point. The Eagles then placed third at Oregon to book their first state team appearance, capping the season with a 20th place finish in Peoria.

Ridgewood: Third-place finishers at the LTC meet and fifth-place finishers at the Rock Falls Regional, the Spartans return a solid nucleus from a squad that earned a top 10 finish at the Oregon Sectional.

Sherrard: A first-place finish at the Three Rivers Conference meet jump-started a strong postseason for the Tigers, who followed that up with a third-place regional finish at Rock Falls and then a sixth-place showing at the Oregon Sectional to reach state for the first time since 2004.

Individuals to watch:

Kennady Anderson, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield: Repeated as the individual champion in the Lincoln Trail Conference and finished as runner-up at the 1A Peru St. Bede Regional, then going on to finish 13th at the Oregon Sectional to reach state for the first time, where she finished 24th to earn All-State honors.

Beth Churchill, so., Sherrard: Her fourth-place run at the Three Rivers meet helped lead the Tigers to the team title; she then finished 17th at the Rock Falls Regional and 38th at the Oregon Sectional to help Sherrard qualify for state.

Kendra Downing, sr., Ridgewood: Earned top 10 finishes at the Lincoln Trail and the Rock Falls Regional meets, placing sixth and seventh, respectively; she capped her season with a 23rd-place showing at the Oregon Sectional.

Danielle Johnson, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield: Primed for a big senior season after a solid postseason last fall, finishing seventh at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, ninth at the Peru St. Bede Regional and 34th at the Oregon Sectional meet.

Natalee Martin, jr., Kewanee: Took second at the Three Rivers Conference meet and was sixth at the Peru St. Bede Regional, just over five seconds shy of a top 5 placing; she finished 33rd at the Oregon Sectional.

Eden Mueller, sr., Mercer County: Her third-place finish at the Lincoln Trail meet helped lead the Golden Eagles to the conference title. She then finished as runner-up at the Rock Falls Regional and placed sixth at the Oregon Sectional to advance to state, finishing 48th in Peoria.

Miranda Reed, jr., Ridgewood: Was the runner-up at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet and the bronze medalist at the Rock Falls Regional before placing eighth at the Oregon Sectional and qualifying for state, where she finished in 49th place.

Olivia Thomsen, jr., Orion: Took home her first individual Three Rivers Conference championship, then followed that up by finishing fourth at the Rock Falls Regional and ninth at the Oregon Sectional to qualify for state, where she finished in 90th place.