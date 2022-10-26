Illinois Pacesetter: MerCo's Mueller savors first regional championship

ALEDO — During her middle school years and freshman season at Mercer County High School, volleyball was Eden Mueller's autumn sport of choice.

But in the spring of her freshman year, MerCo head girls' track and field coach Lara Swanson convinced her to come out for a spring season that ultimately was not meant to be.

The cancellation of spring sports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Mueller's prep track and field career. At the same time, it opened the door to a new opportunity.

Discovering a taste for running, Mueller decided to give cross country a try in the fall of 2020. Two years later, this week's Illinois Pacesetter is celebrating her first individual IHSA Class 1A regional cross country championship.

"I only really started running as a sophomore, but I've seen a lot of improvement as time has gone on, and that feels good," she said. "With this being my senior year, I want to end it on a high note."

Last Saturday at the Rock Falls Regional, Mueller completed the three-mile Centennial Park course in 18 minutes, 17 seconds, just nine seconds short of her personal record that she had set the previous Saturday at Peoria Heights' Patriot Invitational.

"I definitely felt a lot tired last Saturday than I had the past few races, partially because it was a bit hot out," said Mueller, who still finished 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Olivia Thomsen of Orion to earn her first regional gold medal.

"The middle mile-and-a-half were the hardest, but I was able to push through. The beginning and the end of the race, I had a lot of adrenaline, and that helps carry you through."

Mueller admitted that if not for last Saturday's warmer race time temperatures, she might have pushed herself harder to set a new personal record.

"If it was cooler, I would've went for it," she said. "Running 18:08 the week before at Detweiller (Peoria's Detweiller Park, also the site of the IHSA state meets) felt really good, especially running it three weeks before state."

During her junior season, Mueller got to make her state debut after the 2020 postseason was limited to regional and sectional competition due to COVID restrictions still in place in Illinois.

A second-place finisher at regionals in 2021, Mueller earned top 10 at the Oregon Sectional by placing sixth, helping the Golden Eagles qualify for state as a team in the process. At Detweiller, she finished 48th as Mercer County placed 20th in its state debut.

It was her runner-up finish at last fall's Rock Falls Regional — her time of 18:34.13 was less than 10 seconds behind Rock Falls' Tayli Hulton — that spurred her desire to strike gold in her final regional race.

"Oh yes, after getting second last year, I really wanted to win, and I was really excited to win it this year," Mueller said. "After finishing 10 seconds behind (Hulton), I thought, I need to get it this year."

Mueller adjusted her normal race strategy, opting to come out of the starter's box more aggressively.

"I usually go out in the very back, and try to pick people off as I go," she said. "Being ranked first and knowing people looked at me as a favorite, I went out hard, harder than any other meet. I won, so it worked. I just had to go out and do what I could to win."

Winning is not a new sensation to Mueller this fall.

In addition to her regional title, she has first-place finishes at the Elmwood Invitational, Princeton's Gary Coates Invite and the Monmouth-Roseville Invitational.

Mueller also placed second at Annawan-Wethersfield's Titan Invite and was runner-up at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, finishing behind Annawan-Wethersfield junior and three-time LTC winner Kennady Anderson.

Looking ahead to Saturday's return trip to Oregon Park West for the sectional meet, Mueller not only wants to lead the Golden Eagles (third at last week's regionals) back to state as a full squad, she has her eye on more gold.

"There's some really good girls there, and it's going to be a challenge," she said. "But I think there is a shot at winning. If I prepare myself and run the right race, I think I do have a shot."