Illinois Pacesetter: Rams' Murray finishing at a peak

PORT BYRON — Tommy Murray's freshman year coincided with the reintroduction of the Riverdale High School boys' cross country program.

Over the past four seasons, both Murray and the Rams have steadily grown together, with each carving out a reputation for excellence.

For both this week's Illinois Pacesetter as well as the Riverdale team, that excellence has reached a peak this autumn.

Not only did the Rams and their senior standout repeat as champions at the Three Rivers Conference and IHSA Class 1A Rock Falls Regional meets, both broke new ground at last Saturday's Oregon Sectional.

Murray earned his first individual sectional crown at Oregon Park West with a time of 16:07.30, beating fellow Riverdale senior Landis Musser by just over six seconds. In the team race, the Rams rolled to their first sectional championship with 33 points.

"This has been the focus for us all year after coming so close last season," said Murray, referring to Riverdale's runner-up sectional finish a year ago to Rockford Christian, the team that the Rams outdistanced by 79 points to win the gold last weekend.

"We came up just short (by 17 points) last year, so this year, we've been focusing on it and preparing for it, and last Saturday, all of us came out and ran well. This gives the team and myself a lot of excitement for (Saturday's) state meet."

As well as the team title, Murray was seeking the individual sectional gold medal after taking second behind Amboy's then-senior standout Brock Loftus a year ago at Oregon.

"I've been hoping to get this," he said. "I felt like I was in the proper shape and that I was working hard enough, and I felt like I deserved it, that it was a just reward."

Murray's time last Saturday was his best on the 5,000-meter Oregon Park West course, and he admitted something that most runners won't usually say.

"That race felt so good and easy for me that after I was done, I felt like I could run even longer," he said. "I really enjoyed that race. It felt rejuvenating and refreshing for me."

The sectional title was just the latest in a string of big-meet victories for Murray this season.

In addition to his repeat wins at the Three Rivers and regional meets, Murray also has first-place finishes at the Illinois-Iowa Border Wars Invitational in Rock Island, the Oregon Open, Erie-Prophetstown's Panther Invitational and Peoria Heights' Patriot Invitational.

At the Patriot Invite — run on the state course at Detweiller Park in Peoria — Murray turned in a personal-record time of 15:03. That has encouraged him to set his sights high for this weekend and his second state appearance.

"I've been winning races and I'm happy about that, but there's always room for improvement," Murray said. "At state, I'm hoping to break the 15-minute barrier and break our senior record of 14:52 (set by Dorian Ulrey in 2005). I'd be totally satisfied with that."

Missing a state berth by seven seconds as a freshman, then not getting the chance to run in Peoria with the 2020 state meet being canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, Murray made a big impact in last November's state debut.

Helping lead Riverdale to an 11th-place team finish in its first state team appearance, Murray also became just the third Ram to earn an All-State (top 25) medal by placing ninth in 15:17.01. That enabled him to join Josh Moshier (24th in 2006) and Ulrey (18th in '04, third in '05) in a select group.

Although a state championship is within his sights, Murray is tempering his expectations for now as he looks to at least improve on last year's top 10 performance.

"There's going to be some really good runners there, but I think on my best day, I can compete with them," he stated. "I'm really going to gun for the title, but we'll see how it goes."

Likewise, Murray also hopes to cap his career by helping his Riverdale team compete for one of the trophies that go to the top three squads.

Having been a part of the Rams' rebirth over the past four years, that would be just as impressive an accomplishment in his eyes.

"I think we can at least finish in the top five," said Murray. "For a small school, I'm really proud of how far we've come. It goes to show that if you focus and put in the work, you can accomplish great things."