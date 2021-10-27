Illinois Pacesetter: Taking inspiration from the past, Riverdale's Murray blazing a winning trail

PORT BYRON — Tommy Murray was only starting out on the path of life when Dorian Ulrey was carving out an impressive running career.
Born in 2005, Murray never got the chance to see the '06 Riverdale High School graduate compete in person. However, Ulrey's prep achievements have been a strong inspiration for the Rams' junior cross country standout.
"I've been chasing his times my entire high school career," said Murray, who has topped Ulrey's class-record times in all three seasons. "I've seen video of him at the 2006 state track meet, when he set the Illinois mile record.
"He went far with his running career, and I knew I wanted to follow in his footsteps. That gives me a notion of where I'll be in my future."
If this season has been any indication, the future is very bright indeed for this week's Illinois Pacesetter, who last weekend won his first individual regional championship.
Following up his first Three Rivers Conference individual title, Murray dominated the field at last Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Rock Falls Regional as he completed the 3-mile Centennial Park circuit in 15:30.27, more than 10 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.
"He's a very driven and focused individual," said Riverdale coach Kevin Claus, himself a former Ram cross country standout. "His ability to focus on his goals sets him apart from everyone else."
Individually, Murray has taken a great leap forward after two successful seasons. In addition to his wins at the TRAC and regional meets, he struck gold at the Moline, Oregon and Erie-Prophetstown invites.
Of perhaps greater importance, the Rams as a team have followed the lead of their No. 1 runner and have enjoyed a breakthrough campaign. After winning the Three Rivers title, Riverdale captured its first regional team crown last weekend.
"I love all of the guys on our team; they're almost like family to me. Having them around really energizes me," said Murray. "At regionals, we finished one-two-three, and that made me so proud."
In addition to Murray's first-place finish, classmates Landis Musser and Peyton Sand finished second and third, respectively. Four of the Rams' runners finished in the top 10 and all six were among the top 25 individuals.
"I think no one can be thanked enough more than Kevin Claus," Murray said. "He's an amazing coach and an amazing man, a good influence on all of us."
Murray has thrived under the influence of Ulrey, a two-time state cross country medalist who finished third in Class A as a senior in '05 and went on to compete in Division I track & field at the University of Northern Iowa and then at Arkansas.
The weekend prior to regionals, Murray set a P.R. with his time of 15:16.7 at Peoria Heights' Patriot Invitational — held on the state course at Peoria's Detweiller Park — breaking the Riverdale junior-year standard of 15:31 that Ulrey set in '04.
At that meet, he ended up finishing second to Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James, the top-ranked 1A runner in the state. Murray hopes for a rematch at Detweiller in less than two weeks.
"State is where I'm looking to have a big P.R.," he said. "If the team does well, we could finish in the top five. That'd be cool, considering we started just over two years ago."
For now, the focus is on Saturday's Oregon Sectional, where Murray is both looking to score another gold medal and to lead Riverdale against northern Illinois power Rockford Christian in the team sweepstakes.
"We've been running through all the scenarios, who to chase and who we have to beat," Murray stated. "We've been preparing for them, and we're ready for them."