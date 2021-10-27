Illinois Pacesetter: Taking inspiration from the past, Riverdale's Murray blazing a winning trail

Individually, Murray has taken a great leap forward after two successful seasons. In addition to his wins at the TRAC and regional meets, he struck gold at the Moline, Oregon and Erie-Prophetstown invites.

Of perhaps greater importance, the Rams as a team have followed the lead of their No. 1 runner and have enjoyed a breakthrough campaign. After winning the Three Rivers title, Riverdale captured its first regional team crown last weekend.

"I love all of the guys on our team; they're almost like family to me. Having them around really energizes me," said Murray. "At regionals, we finished one-two-three, and that made me so proud."

In addition to Murray's first-place finish, classmates Landis Musser and Peyton Sand finished second and third, respectively. Four of the Rams' runners finished in the top 10 and all six were among the top 25 individuals.

"I think no one can be thanked enough more than Kevin Claus," Murray said. "He's an amazing coach and an amazing man, a good influence on all of us."

Murray has thrived under the influence of Ulrey, a two-time state cross country medalist who finished third in Class A as a senior in '05 and went on to compete in Division I track & field at the University of Northern Iowa and then at Arkansas.