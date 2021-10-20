Illinois Pacesetter: UT's Miller plans to cap off special senior season with state berth

If you have attended a United Township High School cross country event this season, there is good chance you saw Maddie Miller at the front of the pack.

And it’s not by accident. She’s been doing it since she was in sixth grade.

“That’s when I kind of realized this was something I would like to pursue,” Miller said. “As a sixth grader, I won the conference meet in middle school. And so I continued to run cross country. And then I was introduced to track & field. And so I just kept on running.”

For her opponents, they would likely use the word sprinting. This week’s Illinois Pacesetter has already won four events this fall and placed second twice. She also set a personal best with a time of 18:21.8, a feat that was accomplished on Aug. 31 at the Moline Invitational, in the pouring rain. Mud and puddles two feet deep covered the course.

“Going into that race, I had a lot of doubts,” Miller said. “The weather definitely contributed to those doubts. And I knew I was going up against some of the best girls in the conference. I was pretty nervous. But at the end of the day we were all running in the same conditions. So I had to just lay it all out there and run as fast as I could.