Illinois prep cross country sectionals

Class 3A Oswego East Regional
Basics: Saturday at Oswego East High School. The girls meet starts at 10 a.m., the boys at 12:30 p.m.
Local teams: Moline, Rock Island, United Township. Other teams: Aurora Metea Valley, Aurora Waubonsie Valley, Naperville Central, Naperville Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, Oswego, Oswego East, West Aurora.
Who to watch (girls): United Township junior Maddie Miller is coming off a solid performance at last week's Western Big 6 Conference meet, posting a time of 19:15.6 to take seventh and earn all-conference honors. ... Rock Island sophomore Mackenzie Meirhaeghe posted a time of 19:49.6 and finished less than nine seconds shy of a top 10 all-conference spot, placing 12th. ... Team-wise, Moline last won a regional title in 2002; the Maroons are looking to reach sectionals for the second straight year and the third time in four seasons.
Who to watch (boys): Just over a week ago, Moline placed second at the Western Big 6 meet and had two of its standouts earn all-conference honors with top 10 finishes. Senior Jackson McClellan was the Big 6 runner-up with a time of 15:05, finishing just two seconds behind individual conference champion Fiker Rosen of Quincy (15:03.9), while classmate Jon Hutton turned in a 16:04.6 clocking to capture third place. ... UT and Rock Island each had one all-conference honoree: Panther junior Logan Veloz took fifth with a time of 16:18.9, two places ahead of Rocky senior Donovan Garro (16:23).
Moving on: The top five teams and the top five individuals not on an advancing team qualify for next Saturday's Whitney Young Sectional at Chicago's Lincoln Park. Additionally, the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-place overall finishers will advance if they are not on a qualifying team.
Class 2A Morris Regional
Basics: Saturday at Morris High School. The girls meet starts at 9 a.m., the boys at 11 a.m.
Local team: Geneseo. Other teams: Chicago Heights Marian, Kankakee, LaSalle-Peru, Lemont, Manteno, Morris, New Lenox Providence, Ottawa, Streator, Tinley Park.
Who to watch: In the girls' competition, the Maple Leafs are coming off a Western Big 6 Conference runner-up finish with their 49 points just five behind team champion Quincy. Three individual Leafs earned all-conference honors for top 10 finishes, led by a pair of top 5 standouts in seniors Avery Magerkurth (18:57.3) and Esther Brown (18:59.9), who finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Sophomore teammate Jaide Flowers posted a 19:27.6 clocking to finish eighth. ... The Geneseo boys come into the postseason riding high after winning their first Big 6 title in just their second year as conference members. A top 5 finish by senior William Plumley (fourth, 16:14.8) paced the Maple Leafs as they tallied 51 points to top Moline by 10 points for team gold. Leafs junior Justin Johnson (16:20.9) and sophomore Gavin Allison (16:30.7), took sixth and eighth, respectively. ... The Geneseo boys seek their second regional title in three years, while the Leaf girls shoot for their first such crown since 2009.
Moving on: The top five teams, the top five individuals not on an advancing team advance to next Saturday's Peoria Notre Dame Sectional at Detweiller Park. The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-place overall finishers also advance if not on a qualifying squad.
Class 1A Alleman Regional
Basics: Saturday at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. The girls race starts at 10 a.m., the boys at 1:15 p.m.
Teams: Alleman, Annawan-Wethersfield, Bureau Valley, Erie-Prophetstown, Kewanee, Mercer County, Mid-County, Monmouth-Roseville, Orion, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, Stark County, United, West Carroll.
Who to watch (girls): On the team front, Ridgewood comes in with the momentum of winning its first Lincoln Trail Conference team championship behind a second-place finish from sophomore standout Kendra Downing, who turned in a time of 20:47; teammate Miranda Reed also earned all-conference (top 10) by placing fourth with a 21:11 clocking. Stark County, which finished six points behind the Spartans at the LTC meet, comes in looking for redemption. ... Meet host Alleman took third at the Western Big 6 meet as senior Mattie Kindelsperger (18:30) finished as the conference runner-up. Fellow Pioneer Tess Hendrickson (19:35) also earned all-conference honors by finishing ninth. ... Three Rivers Conference powers Orion and E-P also look to be in the hunt for a team title, with Charger senior Maryn Bollinger looking to contend for an individual title. ... A-W freshman Kennady Anderson looks to continue her impressive debut season after posting a time of 19:58 to win the LTC individual title. ... Anderson's Titan teammate, junior Danielle Johnson, and Mercer County freshman Maddie Hofmann took seventh and eighth, respectively, at the LTC meet. ... Sherrard's duo of junior Addison Knox and sophomore Sarah Gibson were both individual sectional qualifiers last fall.
Who to watch (boys): A state qualifier last year, Sherrard looks to capture its first regional team championship since 2011 as it returns all of last year's squad, a group led by senior standout Jacob Belha; Belha has come out on top in all of the Tigers' meets this fall and looks to continue that trend Saturday. ... Three Rivers rival Erie-Prophetstown also looks to be in the hunt, along with an up-and-coming Riverdale squad led by sophomore standout Tommy Murray. ... From the LTC, Mercer County looks to build off its second-place finish at the conference meet, an effort spearheaded by sophomore Derek Coulter's runner-up time of 17:22. Fellow Golden Eagle Dalton Koenig-Plath also cracked the top 10, taking seventh with an 18:06 clocking. ... Alleman also looks to be a factor on its home course, with senior Diego Portillo finishing 11th to just miss all-conference honors at last week's Big 6 meet. ... Individually, Ridgewood's Nick Janson is coming off a third-place showing of 17:06 at the LTC meet, with fellow Spartan Fernando Alvia-Rubio and A-W's Coy McKibbon also earning top 10 placings.
Moving on: The top five teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Seneca Sectional; the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-place overall finishers will also advance if not on a qualifying squad.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett
