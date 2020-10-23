Illinois prep cross country sectionals

Who to watch (boys): A state qualifier last year, Sherrard looks to capture its first regional team championship since 2011 as it returns all of last year's squad, a group led by senior standout Jacob Belha; Belha has come out on top in all of the Tigers' meets this fall and looks to continue that trend Saturday. ... Three Rivers rival Erie-Prophetstown also looks to be in the hunt, along with an up-and-coming Riverdale squad led by sophomore standout Tommy Murray. ... From the LTC, Mercer County looks to build off its second-place finish at the conference meet, an effort spearheaded by sophomore Derek Coulter's runner-up time of 17:22. Fellow Golden Eagle Dalton Koenig-Plath also cracked the top 10, taking seventh with an 18:06 clocking. ... Alleman also looks to be a factor on its home course, with senior Diego Portillo finishing 11th to just miss all-conference honors at last week's Big 6 meet. ... Individually, Ridgewood's Nick Janson is coming off a third-place showing of 17:06 at the LTC meet, with fellow Spartan Fernando Alvia-Rubio and A-W's Coy McKibbon also earning top 10 placings.