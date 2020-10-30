Illinois prep cross country sectionals

FYI: The Geneseo girls rolled to their first regional team title since 2009 and their 15th consecutive sectional team appearance with a score of 25 points at the Morris Regional, outdistancing runner-up Lemont by 40 points. Four of the seven Maple Leafs finished in the top 5, a quartet led by individual runner-up Brown (19:24.4). She was followed in order by Magerkurth (19:29.7), Flowers (19:31.9) and Laxton (19:53.6). ... The Geneseo boys just missed their second team title in three years as they took second at Morris with 45 points, 10 behind Lemont. Still, the Leafs extended their sectional-qualifying streak to 13 straight seasons. Plumley earned his first regional individual title with a time of 16:15.2. Nicke (16:54.6) and Johnson (16:58.5) placed ninth and 10th, respectively.