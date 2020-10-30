Illinois prep cross country sectionals

Class 3A
Chicago Whitney Young Sectional
Basics: Today at Lincoln Park. The girls' races (four flights) are at 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.; the boys' flights are at 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m.
Local competitors — Boys: Jackson McClellan (Sr.), Moline; Logan Veloz (Jr.), United Township.
FYI: McClellan advanced with a sixth-place finish at last Saturday's Oswego East Regional, turning in a time of 15:33.4; he advanced with the Maroons as a full team last year and in 2017 and qualified individually two years ago. Last year, he reached state and finished 152nd. ... Veloz's time of 16:01.7 at Oswego East earned him 25th place and the fifth and final individual sectional berth. This is Veloz's second sectional appearance and his first as an individual after advancing as part of the Panther squad last fall.
Class 2A
Peoria Notre Dame Sectional
Basics: Today at Detweiller Park, with the girls' competition getting underway at 9 a.m. and the boys' meet set for a noon start.
Local girls' team — Geneseo: Jessalyn Belvel (So.), Esther Brown (Sr.), Jaide Flowers (So.), Lacey Laxton (Jr.), Avery Magerkurth (Sr.), Joselyn Reisner (So.), Anna Snyder (Jr.).
Local boys' team — Geneseo: Gavin Allison (So.), Tyler Gehl (So.), Justin Johnson (Jr.), Isaac Kuster (Jr.), Lucas Nicke (Sr.), William Plumley (Sr.), Cooper Schaad (Fr.).
FYI: The Geneseo girls rolled to their first regional team title since 2009 and their 15th consecutive sectional team appearance with a score of 25 points at the Morris Regional, outdistancing runner-up Lemont by 40 points. Four of the seven Maple Leafs finished in the top 5, a quartet led by individual runner-up Brown (19:24.4). She was followed in order by Magerkurth (19:29.7), Flowers (19:31.9) and Laxton (19:53.6). ... The Geneseo boys just missed their second team title in three years as they took second at Morris with 45 points, 10 behind Lemont. Still, the Leafs extended their sectional-qualifying streak to 13 straight seasons. Plumley earned his first regional individual title with a time of 16:15.2. Nicke (16:54.6) and Johnson (16:58.5) placed ninth and 10th, respectively.
Class 1A
Seneca Sectional
Basics: Today at the Seneca FFA Land Lab in Marseilles. The girls' competition gets underway at 10 a.m., with four flights scheduled for 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30. The boys will follow with four flights scheduled for noon, 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m.
Local girls' teams — Alleman: Caroline Adam (Sr.), Lily Beardsley (Sr.), Tess Hendrickson (Fr.), Maddie Kindelsperger (Sr.), Merideth Maynard (Fr.), Rylee Noack (Jr.), Emma Shrake (Fr.); Mercer County: Bailey Hardin (Jr.), Maddie Hofmann (Fr.), Olivia Hucke (Jr.), Eden Mueller (So.), Sophia Santiago (Fr.), Mia Ward (So.), Cora Whitenack (So.); Orion: Maryn Bollinger (Sr.), Kiliegh Burge (Sr.), Melaina Meisenburg (So.), Lily Moen (Sr.), Izzy Nordstrom (Jr.), Olivia Thomsen (Fr.), Rachel VanDuyne (Sr.); Ridgewood: Lauren Anderson (Sr.), Mollie Bennett (Jr.), Kendra Downing (So.), Brooklyn Humphrey (So.), Kira Messerly (Fr.), Anna Paul (Sr.), Miranda Reed (Fr.).
Local boys' teams — Alleman: Nate Hein (Fr.), Gunner Jacks (So.), Ben Milner (Fr.), Gage Mowry (Sr.), John Nonnemann (Sr.), Diego Portillo (Sr.), Michael Turner (Sr.); Erie-Prophetstown: Andrew Bomleny (Jr.), Luke Deneve (Sr.), Jacob Gibson (Fr.), Alex Gustaf (Sr.), Parker Holldorf (So.), Carter Jepson (Sr.), Charlie Link (Fr.); Mercer County: Lucas Arnold (So.), Derek Coulter (So.), William Fredrickson (Fr.), Jude Hofmann (Fr.), Dalton Koenig-Plath (Jr.), Jackson Long (So.), Corbin Sturgill (Fr.); Riverdale: Caleb Bollinger (So.), Cael Hinde (Fr.), Caden Ludin (Jr.), Tommy Murray (So.), Landis Musser (So.), Cameron Overton (Jr.), Peyton Sand (So.); Sherrard: Jacob Belha (Sr.), Adam Brimeyer (Jr.), Mike Gorey (Sr.), Dayton Hauger (Sr.), Jordan Maynard (Sr.), Ryder Roelf (Jr.), Alex Wilson (Sr.).
Local individuals — Girls: Kennady Anderson (Fr.), Annawan-Wethersfield; Dylan Chandler (Jr.), Erie-Prophetstown; Danielle Johnson (So.), Annawan-Wethersfield; Emma Seiboldt (So.), Mid-County. Boys: Nick Janson (Sr.), Ridgewood; Coy McKibbon (So.), Annawan-Wethersfield; Briar Nevills (Sr.), West Carroll; Colin VanStechelman (Jr.), Kewanee.
FYI: The Alleman girls had four top 10 finishers, a quartet led by first-time individual regional winner Kindelsperger (18:03.3), as the Pioneers rolled to their first regional team crown since 2014 with 27 points, well ahead of runner-up Stark County (94 points) and third-place Ridgewood (100). Kindelsperger topped A-W's Anderson (18:37.6) for the gold medal, with teammates Hendrickson (19:22.5) and Adam (19:25.9) placing fourth and fifth, respectively; Noack (19:29.9) followed in sixth place. ... On the boys' side, Sherrard brought home its first regional-title plaque since 2011, tallying 45 points as Belha won his first individual regional crown, hitting the finish in 15:21.1 to edge both WC's Nevills (15:25.3) and Riverdale's Murray (15:26.2) in a tightly contested finish. Fellow Tiger seniors Hauger (16:16.4), Gorey (16:38.2) and Wilson (16:45.3) placed fourth, ninth and 10th, respectively. The runner-up Rams (61 points) have reached sectionals twice since reinstating a full boys' squad last fall; Murray's classmate Musser also cracked the top 5 with a 16:16.6 effort.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett
