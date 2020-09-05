Inexperienced Spartans fifth at home invite

Sophomore Luke Knepp was the only other PV runner to medal (top 15). He was 13th in 17:14.

The Spartans had nobody else break 17 1/2 minutes.

"After today's race, I think some guys will realize varsity versus freshman-sophomore is a totally different game," Vedula said. "Now that they realize that, they're going to understand some strategies about how to go out and when to kick."

PV had the top three finishers in Friday's freshman-sophomore race. Those three, along with about nine other runners, are competing for the final four spots in the varsity lineup.

"We've had some kids that have really stepped up and did an awesome job for us filling all the holes from last year," Belby said. "We also have some guys that have been in varsity meets in the past that are capable of doing better than they did.

"Some of our veterans have to step up their game a little bit to put us in a more competitive spot."

PV was sixth in this meet last year and turned it on at the end of the year. Belby is confident his program, which is riding nine straight top-five finishes at state, can make significant strides between now and mid-October.