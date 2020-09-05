Inexperienced Spartans fifth at home invite

Erik Belby knows this season is going to be a work in progress for his Pleasant Valley boys cross country team.
The Spartans graduated their top five runners, three enrolled at Division I programs, from last year's Class 4A state runner-up squad.
"This is probably the biggest challenge we've been presented since 2005," Belby said after his squad placed fifth in the 12-team Spartan Challenge on Saturday morning at Crow Creek Park. "Great kids and they work hard, but we just don't bring back the numbers we've had in the past."
Fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie edged sixth-ranked Johnston for the team title, 56-62. No. 8 Iowa City West was third at 85 points, followed by No. 13 Iowa City High (93) and No. 7 PV (94).
Iowa City West's Alexander McKane won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 25 seconds.
Junior Tarun Vedula, the No. 7 runner for PV at the state meet a year ago, was sixth in 16:56. Vedula has been the Spartans' top runner during the preseason time trials.
"It was fun to finally have people in front of me and behind me to push me," he said. "Today showed I'm capable of a lot more than I thought.
"I was looking up to Max (Murphy), Ian (Kaffenberger) and Kent (Nichols) last year. Now, I'm in their position and trying my best to fill their shoes."
Sophomore Luke Knepp was the only other PV runner to medal (top 15). He was 13th in 17:14.
The Spartans had nobody else break 17 1/2 minutes.
"After today's race, I think some guys will realize varsity versus freshman-sophomore is a totally different game," Vedula said. "Now that they realize that, they're going to understand some strategies about how to go out and when to kick."
PV had the top three finishers in Friday's freshman-sophomore race. Those three, along with about nine other runners, are competing for the final four spots in the varsity lineup.
"We've had some kids that have really stepped up and did an awesome job for us filling all the holes from last year," Belby said. "We also have some guys that have been in varsity meets in the past that are capable of doing better than they did.
"Some of our veterans have to step up their game a little bit to put us in a more competitive spot."
PV was sixth in this meet last year and turned it on at the end of the year. Belby is confident his program, which is riding nine straight top-five finishes at state, can make significant strides between now and mid-October.
"I think we can do that again," Belby said, "but we've definitely got to improve if we want to beat those teams that beat us today."
North Scott's Owen West was seventh in 17:05.
West was fueled by last year's district race at Crow Creek where he finished 17th and missed out on a trip to the state meet by two places.
"That was kind of my motivation," West said. "I thought of places on the course where I slowed down last year and let my mind get in the way.
"I just pushed through today."
West admitted his performance gives him a jolt of confidence.
"I was concerned coming in here seeing all these good schools with good runners," West said, "but I feel like I've grown a lot over the offseason."
Bettendorf's Nick Moore was the other metro medalist. He was ninth in 17:09.
