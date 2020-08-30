Iowa boys and girls cross country outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

Boys teams to watch
Bettendorf: The Bulldogs aren't state-ranked to start the year, but they were second at last year's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and their freshman-sophomore team claimed the league title. Seniors Nick Moore (seventh at MAC) and Layton Pribyl (13th at MAC) are back to lead the way along with senior Carter Wolf. Coach Dave Terronez said the Nos. 3-10 spots on his team are separated by only 20 to 30 seconds.
Calamus-Wheatland: Ranked third in Class 1A to start the season, the Warriors have five of their top seven back from last year. They are led by multi-sport standout and senior Chase Knoche, who was 25th as a sophomore and 10th a year ago at state. Senior Magnus Sands was the team's No. 2 finisher at state. Cal-Wheat has placed third and second, respectively, the past two years at state.
Muscatine: The Muskies have three seniors and two juniors in their top five. Sam Gordon, Logan Kirchner and Aidan Armstrong finished in the top 10 at Anamosa on Saturday in the team's runner-up finish to 2A state-ranked Mid-Prairie. Coach Chris Foxen believes his team can contend for a top-three finish at the conference meet. The bottom end of the lineup is fairly inexperienced and will need time to develop.
Pleasant Valley: Coach Erik Belby's team lost its top five runners from last year's Class 4A state runner-up squad, but it is wise to never bet against his squad. The Spartans start the year ranked seventh in 4A, but they've finished inside the top five at state nine straight years. Senior Kole Sommer and junior Tarun Vedula are back while Belby has 11 runners vying for the other five spots (four seniors, four sophomores, two juniors and a freshman).
Tipton: The Tigers have won back-to-back Class 2A state championships and start the year ranked fourth. They were 144-1 and ranked No. 1 the entire season last year. Caleb Shumaker, third at last year's state meet, is back to anchor coach Eric Walsh's team. AJ Thumma and Cody Bohlmann, the program's fifth and sixth finishers at state, are the other runners returning from that state team.
Boys individuals to watch
Marcus Blount, so., Prince of Peace: Finished inside the top 50 at last year's 1A state meet, the second highest freshman finisher in the class. He was 10th at the state qualifier.
Ashton Burroughs, jr., West Liberty: Placed ninth at the state-qualifying meet and 22nd at the 2A state meet as a sophomore in 17:06. He begins the year ranked ninth in that class.
Dylan Darsidan, sr., Camanche: Became the school's first state cross country champion last November (16 minutes, 2 seconds), edging conference rivals Brady Griebel of Belleuve and Shumaker of Tipton. Darsidan starts the year ranked No. 1 in 2A and has the Indians 10th.
Thomas Machande, sr., Northeast: Was 10th at last year's state qualifier in Williamsburg and 53rd at 2A state meet. With Andrew Hilgendorf graduated, Machande settles into No. 1 spot for Rebels.
Owen West, sr., North Scott: He'll be the No. 1 runner on a squad which returns everyone from last year. West was ninth at last year's conference meet and 17th at the state qualifier.
Girls teams to watch
Assumption: Just outside the 3A state rankings, the Knights were second at Saturday's Maquoketa Invitational. Assumption's top five finishers were separated by 63 seconds, led by senior Laney Fitzpatrick (sixth at last year's MAC meet). Freshman Emerson Quick was the Knights' No. 5 finisher in the season opener. Assumption has a new coach in Ryan Buchanan, who previously filled that role at Sherrard.
North Scott: The Lancers were fifth at last year's state qualifier and bring back Bailey Boddicker, who qualified for the state meet as a freshman and was eighth at the MAC meet. Sophomore Kaitlyn Knoche and senior Sadie West were among North Scott's low five at the state qualifier. Coach Amy Knoche has two freshmen in Reese Hilsenback and Ella Riniker who can help fill the void of last year's seniors.
Pleasant Valley: Unranked to start the season, the Spartans have plenty of motivation after missing out on the state meet last year and having the track season canceled because of COVID-19. Coach Jane Wheeler has a quartet of sophomores returning who saw varsity time in Gretchen Highberger, Lydia Sommer, Bella D'Antico and Khushi Mehta. Josie Case and Lexi Minard are freshman with a chance to make an impact.
Prince of Peace: The Irish qualified for the state meet without a senior on its roster. Sophie Griffin was 30th overall/18th in team competition at state. Prince of Peace has four other seniors returning in Ava Ruden, Madison Anglese, Mary Schnier and Anabel Blount. Griffin was fifth at last year's state qualifier in Iowa City to help Prince of Peace snatch the last team spot.
Tipton: The top five runners from last year's state meet are expected back, propelled by senior Kallie Wallick and junior Alyssa Mente. Ranked 10th in 2A to start the year, Tipton should also receive a boost from freshman Alivia Edens, who was fifth at last year's Washburn Classic (middle school state meet) in 2A. Tipton had two other top-25 finishers at that meet in Chloe Klabo and Rebecca Hinderaker.
Girls individuals to watch
Hannah Beintema, jr., Bettendorf: The defending MAC champion, she placed fourth at the state qualifier and 37th at the 4A state meet. She'll be leading a Bettendorf squad which begins the year ranked 11th.
Merin Crowder, so., Davenport Central: In her first year of running cross country last fall, she ran a personal-best 20:01 to place ninth and become the school's first girls state qualifier in the 5,000-meter era.
Kylie Daily, fr., Davenport West: Made quite a high school debut with a runner-up finish at the Maquoketa Cardinal Invitational on Saturday in 20 minutes, 49 seconds, a little more than four seconds behind the winner.
Sammy Foht, sr., Bettendorf: Was the MAC runner-up and placed 12th at the Crow Creek 4A state qualifier last season. She was the team's No. 2 finisher at the state meet as well. Her career-best 5K is 19:38.
Cenady Soenksen, so., Northeast: Placed fourth at the 2A state qualifier in Williamsburg and 21st at the state meet as a freshman. She was the second fastest ninth grader in the state field at 20:06.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!