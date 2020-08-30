Iowa boys and girls cross country outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys teams to watch

Bettendorf: The Bulldogs aren't state-ranked to start the year, but they were second at last year's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and their freshman-sophomore team claimed the league title. Seniors Nick Moore (seventh at MAC) and Layton Pribyl (13th at MAC) are back to lead the way along with senior Carter Wolf. Coach Dave Terronez said the Nos. 3-10 spots on his team are separated by only 20 to 30 seconds.

Calamus-Wheatland: Ranked third in Class 1A to start the season, the Warriors have five of their top seven back from last year. They are led by multi-sport standout and senior Chase Knoche, who was 25th as a sophomore and 10th a year ago at state. Senior Magnus Sands was the team's No. 2 finisher at state. Cal-Wheat has placed third and second, respectively, the past two years at state.

Muscatine: The Muskies have three seniors and two juniors in their top five. Sam Gordon, Logan Kirchner and Aidan Armstrong finished in the top 10 at Anamosa on Saturday in the team's runner-up finish to 2A state-ranked Mid-Prairie. Coach Chris Foxen believes his team can contend for a top-three finish at the conference meet. The bottom end of the lineup is fairly inexperienced and will need time to develop.