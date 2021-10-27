Iowa coed cross country outlook

Here is an overview of this weekend's Iowa coed state cross country meet in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course:
Class 4A
Girls
Race: Friday, 10:30 a.m.
FYI: Pleasant Valley comes in as the top-ranked team after winning its last five meets at Dubuque, Waverly, Sterling, conference and the state qualifier. Dubuque Hempstead, Johnston and Des Moines Roosevelt figure to be the biggest threats between PV and its first state championship in nine years.
"We’ve been talking about this ever since the summer," PV senior Lizzie McVey said. "We’re definitely excited to see what we can do."
Johnston has won the past two state meets and four of the last five. Hempstead and Roosevelt have never won a state championship.
PV freshman Grace Boleyn is among those expected to be in contention for the individual title. Boleyn has five wins and three runner-up finishes. West Des Moines Valley's Addison Dorenkamp clipped Boleyn by a tenth of a second back in September at Marshalltown. Nobody else in 4A has beaten Boleyn this fall.
Besides PV, North Scott's Faith Nead and Bailey Boddicker, Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema and Emily See, Davenport Central's Lois Blackman and Clinton's Camryn Sattler are among the metro individuals in the field. Beintema was 18th at last year's state meet.
Boys
Race: Friday, 11:15 a.m.
FYI: Sioux City North, with five of its top seven returning from last year, is seeking a state title repeat. West Des Moines Dowling and Iowa City High, which had five of the top seven at last week's state qualifier at Crow Creek Park, look to challenge.
Sioux City North's Will Lohr, Dowling's Jackson Heidesch and Iowa City West's Alex McKane are among the individual favorites.
PV, making its 19th consecutive appearance, was second to City High at last week's state qualifier. The Spartans are ranked eighth this week and led by junior Jacob Mumey, the conference champion and third at the state qualifier. Coach Erik Belby's team has been inside the top five in nine of the last 10 state competitions.
North Scott's Luke Crawford and Bettendorf's Ethan Cole qualified for the first time as individuals.
Class 3A
Girls
Race: Friday, 2:30 p.m.
FYI: Top-ranked Solon has an opportunity to captures its first state title. The Spartans had six in the top 10 at last week's state qualifier, including champion Kayla Young. Dallas Center-Grimes and Western Dubuque come in ranked second and third, respectively.
Ballard's Paityn Noe and Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman come in as the individual favorites.
Assumption's Morgan Jennings and Nicole Carmona qualified with top-15 finishes last week. Both ran here last year on the Knights' ninth-place squad.
Boys
Race: Friday, 3:15 p.m.
FYI: Dallas Center-Grimes, which returns about everyone from last year's state championship, comes in as the overwhelming favorite. Marion, North Polk, Pella and Glenwood are the other teams in the chase for a trophy.
DCG's Aidan Ramsey and Center Point-Urbana's Eli Larson are top-five finishers back from last year's meet.
Assumption's David Lochner is the only local to qualify. He finished 15th in 17 minutes, 20 seconds at last week's state qualifier in Solon.
Class 2A
Girls
Race: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
FYI: Mid-Prairie is chasing a fifth consecutive state championship, something that has never been achieved in the four-class era. Defending champion Danielle Hostetler leads the way along with Sydney and Jaden Yoder and Mitzi Evans. Those four were on last year's title team and finished 1-2-3-4 at last week's state qualifier.
Denver, Monticello, Tipton and Williamsburg round out the top five in this week's rankings. Monticello beat Tipton at last week's Anamosa state qualifier. Tipton, last season's runner-up, has five sophomores and a freshman among its top seven. Sophomores Alivia Edens and Rebecca Hinderaker were 20th and 24th, respectively, at state last year.
Northeast's Cenady Soenksen and Wilton's Charlotte Brown, fifth and sixth at last week's qualifier in Anamosa, are in the field. Neither ran at state last year.
Boys
Race: Saturday, 11:15 a.m.
FYI: Tipton has two state championships and a runner-up finish in the past three seasons. After upending defending state champion Danville-New London at last week's Anamosa state qualifier by 11 points, Tipton has climbed to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time this year.
A tight pack has been the key for coach Eric Walsh's Tipton squad. The Tigers had five in the top 12 last week and their top four — Clay Bohlmann, Ty Nichols, Troy Butler and Cody Bohlmann — were separated by just 23 seconds.
Danville-New London is led by last year's state runner-up Ty Carr.
Northeast junior Carter Jargo is the only other area qualifier in the field.
Class 1A
Girls
Race: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
FYI: Freshman Noelle Steines has a chance to become Calamus-Wheatland's first girls' state cross country champion. Steines has been nearly flawless this fall, including last week's state-qualifying win at Cascade by nearly 90 seconds.
For Steines to prevail, she'll need to knock off the top three finishers from last year in Lansing Kee's Haley Meyer, South Winneshiek's Billie Wagner and Turkey Valley's Jalyssa Blazek.
Logan-Magnolia, South Winneshiek and Sumner-Fredericksburg enter as the top three ranked teams. South Winn has the bulk of its squad back from last year's second-place finish.
North Cedar's Hunter Jones and Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco are among the individuals in the field.
Boys
Race: Saturday, 3:15 p.m.
FYI: The top five finishers and 11 of the top 12 individuals from last year's state meet have graduated.
Saint Ansgar's Riley Witt and Earlham's duo of Jayden Dickson and Dominic Braet are expected to be in contention for individual gold.
Clinton Prince of Peace junior Marcus Blount is making his third straight state trip. Blount was 19th at last year's meet and is coming off a runner-up finish at last week's qualifier in Cascade behind Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig.
Senior Aidan Gruver of Easton Valley is in the field after a fifth-place finish at the qualifier.
ACGC (Guthrie Center), Earlham and Maquoketa Valley are among the favorites for team trophies. Columbus Community, led by senior Freddy Vergara, returns for a second consecutive season.
— Compiled by Matt Coss