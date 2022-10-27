Iowa coed state cross country outlook

Here is an outlook for this weekend's state cross country meet in Fort Dodge:

Girls

Class 1A (10:30 a.m. Friday): Calamus-Wheatland sophomore Noelle Steines is the defending champion. She has only three races under her belt this season due to injury, but all three have ended in victory. Steines ran 19:17 at last week's state qualifier in Cascade, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Billie Wagner of South Winneshiek. Alta-Aurelia's Nora Peterson (third a year ago), Sibley-Ocheyedan's Madison Brouwer (2A runner-up in 2021) and Grand View Christian's Maddy Childs figure to be Steines' top challengers. Logan-Magnolia, Earlham, defending champion South Winneshiek and Hudson are the teams to watch. Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco was fourth at the state qualifier in Iowa City.

Class 2A (2 p.m. Friday): Mid-Prairie's Danielle Hostetler is seeking a third consecutive title and seventh straight individual championship for the Hostetler family. The Golden Hawks, winners of the last five team championships, come in ranked second. Van Meter holds the top spot. River Valley Conference schools Monticello and Tipton should be in the mix for a team trophy (top three). Alivia Edens, fifth at the state qualifier, paces Tipton. Wilton freshman Audra Coss, Northeast senior Cenady Soenksen and Camanche sophomore Gretchyn Fairlie are in the field.

Class 3A (10:30 a.m. Saturday): Ballard's Paityn Noe is the runaway favorite. Ranked among the top 30 nationally by DyeStat, Noe ran a winning time of 18:12 in Fort Dodge last year and clocked in at 17:15 last week in the state qualifier at Pella. She has a chance to become the first Iowa girl to break 17 minutes at a state meet. Central Iowa is expected to lead the team race with Pella, Ballard and ADM. Mount Vernon-Lisbon is eastern Iowa's best shot for a trophy. Assumption junior Emerson Quick qualified after finishing 15th at the Washington qualifier.

Class 4A (2 p.m. Saturday): Dubuque Hempstead and Pleasant Valley finished 1-2 at state last year. They come into the meet ranked 1-2 this year. Hempstead has had the upper hand against PV in every encounter this season, but the Spartans have narrowed the gap each time. Grace Boleyn and Lydia Sommer give PV a chance for two medalists (top 15). West Des Moines Valley's Addison Dorenkamp is the defending champion (17:55 last year) and ranked No. 1. Des Moines Roosevelt's Adrienne Buettner-Cable and Johnson's Olivia Verde are among those to watch along with Hempstead's trio of Julia Gehl, Keelee Leitzen and Brooke O'Brien. Among the locals in the field are North Scott's Kaitlyn Knoche and Peyton Madison, Davenport West's Kylie Daily, Bettendorf's Emily See and Annabelle Everding and Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller and Merin Crowder.

Boys

Class 1A (11:15 a.m. Friday): ACGC (Guthrie Center) is the reigning champion and returns five of its top seven from that team. It totaled 35 points at its state qualifier to beat seventh-ranked IKM-Manning by 21. Iowa City Regina, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Bellevue are among the others in the mix. Bellevue's Payton Griebel, coming off a win at the state qualifier, should be in the hunt for a top-five finish. Clinton Prince of Peace's Marcus Blount, making his fourth state trip, should challenge for a medal. He edged MFL MarMac's Jacob Schellhorn for the win at the Cascade state qualifier.

Class 2A (2:45 p.m. Friday): Tipton made it three state titles in four years last season with a 31-point margin of victory. The Tigers clipped Waukon for the team title at Monticello last week and enter the meet ranked third behind Des Moines Christian and Danville. Tipton has been fueled by the quartet of Clay Bohlmann, Ty Nichols, Maxson Fogg and Caleb Bohlmann. The fifth runner could determine the Tigers' position. Des Moines Christian's Aaron Fynaardt is the reigning 2A state champion and ran 15:48 at the Shenandoah qualifier. Teammate Caleb Ten Pas is among the top individuals in the field, too.

Class 3A (11:15 a.m. Saturday): The top four individual finishers from last year's meet have moved on. It opens the door for Marion's Jedidiah Osgood, Western Dubuque's Isaiah Hammerand, Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn and North Polk's Zach Sporaa. Osgood was fifth and Sporaa ninth in 2021. Pella, North Polk and Glenwood are considered the team favorites. Central DeWitt sophomore Caleb Olson is the only local in the field. Olson placed 10th at the Washington state qualifier in 16:46.

Class 4A (2:45 p.m. Saturday): Two of the state's best will clash for the individual title in Dowling's Jackson Heidesch and Iowa City High's Ford Washburn. Heidesch ran 15:24 to win last year's championship and Washburn, who ran a Crow Creek Park course record of 15:25 last week, was fourth in 15:32. Dowling, Johnston and Iowa City High are the team favorites. Pleasant Valley, making its 20th consecutive state trip, is ranked ninth. Senior Jacob Mumey, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion and second to Washburn at the state qualifier, should challenge for a top-10 finish. Mumey was 17th a year ago. There are three other metro runners in the field — North Scott's Nik Davis and Bettendorf's Chase Wakefield and AJ Willey.

— Compiled by Matt Coss