Iowa coed state cross country outlook

The Iowa coed state cross country meet will be spread out over two days this year to emphasize social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 4A and 3A girls and boys will run on Friday while 2A and 1A will compete Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Boys

Class 4A

Teams to watch: Dowling went into last week as the top-ranked team in 4A and usually performs quite well on this stage with four championships and a third place in its last five trips. Current No. 1 Cedar Falls, Dubuque Hempstead and Sioux City North are the other top contenders. Hempstead was third last year and has six of its seven runners back from that team. Cedar Falls' top five runners were separated by only eight seconds at the state qualifier. Pleasant Valley is seeking its 10th consecutive top-5 finish at state, but it'll need its fourth and fifth runners to run much better than it did at last week's state qualifier.