Iowa coed state cross country outlook

The Iowa coed state cross country meet will be spread out over two days this year to emphasize social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 4A and 3A girls and boys will run on Friday while 2A and 1A will compete Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Here is a breakdown of what to expect in each class:
Boys
Class 4A
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Defending team champion: West Des Moines Dowling
Teams to watch: Dowling went into last week as the top-ranked team in 4A and usually performs quite well on this stage with four championships and a third place in its last five trips. Current No. 1 Cedar Falls, Dubuque Hempstead and Sioux City North are the other top contenders. Hempstead was third last year and has six of its seven runners back from that team. Cedar Falls' top five runners were separated by only eight seconds at the state qualifier. Pleasant Valley is seeking its 10th consecutive top-5 finish at state, but it'll need its fourth and fifth runners to run much better than it did at last week's state qualifier.
Individuals to watch: Hempstead's Ryan Winger, Sioux City North's Jaysen Bouwers and PV's Kole Sommer are ranked 1-2-3 and all won state qualifiers last week. Bouwers and Winger were in the top 10 at state last year. At Waverly three weeks ago, Bouwers ran 15:04, Winger 15:12 and Sommer 15:31 to place first, second and fourth, respectively. Bettendorf's Nick Moore and North Scott's Owen West are among the local individuals to qualify. Moore was 44th last year and it'll be West's first trip.
Class 3A
When: Friday, 4 p.m.
Defending team champion: Dallas Center-Grimes
Teams to watch: Dallas Center-Grimes edged Clear Creek Amana by a point for the title last year. It will be among the favorites again along with Pella, Solon, Marion and Center Point-Urbana.
Individuals to watch: The top six finishers at last year's state meet are back. ADM's Nate Mueller is the defending champion and ranked second. Humboldt's Quinton Orr, last year's runner-up, is top-ranked after clocking a 15:27 at districts. Assumption senior TJ Fitzpatrick, ninth at the Monticello state qualifier, is the only local in the 3A field.
Class 2A
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Defending team champion: Tipton
Teams to watch: No. 2 Tipton, making its 27th trip in program history, is chasing a third straight title and has three runners back from last year's squad. Danville-New London has held the top spot in the rankings most of the year and had five in the top 14 at last week's district in Williamsburg. Des Moines Christian (last year's runner-up), Davis County and Western Christian also won district meets handily last week.
Individuals to watch: Tipton's Caleb Shumaker comes in ranked No. 1 and was third at last year's state meet. Shumaker won the state qualifier by nearly a minute at Jesup. Sheldon's Brendan Cain, Danville-New London's Ty Carr, Treynor's Cole Dooley and Davis County's Carson Shively, ranked among the top five, are expected to challenge. Camanche's Dylan Darsidan is the defending champion but was fourth at last week's state qualifier and 26 seconds behind Carr. Camanche's Andrew Butt also is in the 2A field.
Class 1A
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Defending team champion: Madrid
Teams to watch: Madrid had four in the top five at last week's state qualifier and totaled just 22 points. The Tigers are vying for a state three-peat. Earlham and South Winneshiek each totaled 27 points in winning state qualifiers easily. Bellevue and Maquoketa Valley could factor into the top five. Columbus Community is among the team qualifiers after taking second at Pekin qualifier.
Individuals to watch: Bellevue's Brady Griebel, second at the 2A state meet last year, comes in ranked third in 1A. He won the River Valley Conference meet two weeks ago and claimed the Cascade state qualifier by nearly 30 seconds. Madrid's Jason Renze and Clay Pehl are ranked 1-2. Renze was third at last year's 1A state meet. Calamus-Wheatland's Chase Knoche is looking for a second straight top 10 at state. Prince of Peace's Marcus Blount, 43rd a year ago, was fifth at the state qualifier and could be in the mix for a top-20 finish. Cal-Wheat's Magnus Sands also is in the field.
Girls
Class 4A
When: Friday, 10:30 a.m.
Defending team champion: Johnston
Teams to watch: West Des Moines Valley had three in the top four to win its state qualifier last week with only 25 points. Defending champion Johnston, Linn-Mar and Southeast Polk appear to be the Tigers' top challengers for the title. Pleasant Valley, with wins at the conference and state-qualifying meets, could factor into the top 10. Bettendorf edged Iowa City Liberty for the last qualifying spot at the Crow Creek qualifier. The Bulldogs were 14th in Fort Dodge a year ago.
Individuals to watch: Last year's individual champion, Camille Jackson of Ames, graduated, but the second through fifth-place finishers are back with Iowa City Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney, Linn-Mar's Micah Poellet, Dubuque Senior's Lillian Schmidt and Johnston's Bella Heikes. Ankeny senior Lauren McMahon comes in ranked first and Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen is third. Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema and PV's Bella D'Antico will vie for all-state honors (top 15). Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler, Davenport West freshman Kylie Daily and North Scott sophomore Bailey Boddicker are in the field.
Class 3A
When: Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Defending team champion: Ballard
Teams to watch: Ballard occupies the No. 1 spot in the rankings and was dominant at the Pella state qualifier with all seven of its runners in the top 15. Dubuque Wahlert and Dallas Center-Grimes, also in the top three last year, are favorites for a top-three finish. Assumption, Sioux City Heelan, Glenwood and Solon lead the next pack of teams. This is Assumption's first trip as a team since 2016.
Individuals to watch: Ballard sophomores Paityn Noe and Shewaye Johnson finished in the top three last year and come in ranked 1-2. Noe and Johnson were more than 35 seconds ahead of Carlisle's Ainsley Erzen at the state qualifier. ADM's Geneva Timmerman won by more than a minute at the Winterset state qualifier. Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick, ranked 17th, was seventh at the state qualifier. She was 40th at last year's state meet.
Class 2A
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Defending team champion: Mid-Prairie
Teams to watch: Top-ranked Mid-Prairie is going after a state four-peat. The Golden Hawks nipped Williamsburg by a point last season for gold. They beat the Raiders by 28 points at week's state qualifier. Tipton, 10th in the preseason, is ranked third and has plenty of momentum after a win at the Jesup qualifier. Roland-Story and Panorama also are in the mix for a trophy.
Individuals to watch: Freshman Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie is top-ranked and won last week's state qualifier by more than 30 seconds in Williamsburg. Mid-Prairie's Sydney and Jaden Yoder also should be near the front of the pack with Danville-New London's Addison Parrott. Tipton doesn't have a title contender, but features a strong pack led by senior Kallie Wallick and a trio of freshmen in Alivia Edens, Addie Nerem and Rebecca Hinderaker.
Class 1A
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Defending team champion: Logan-Magnolia
Teams to watch: Hudson was runner-up a year ago and is coming off a win at the state qualifier where it totaled only 28 points. State-ranked Pekin and Iowa City Regina finished 1-2 at the Pekin qualifier. Van Meter and ACGC could be in the trophy hunt as well. Clinton Prince of Peace was second to Hudson in Cascade and has a chance at an upper-half finish in the 16-team field.
Individuals to watch: Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge is the defending champ. Lansing Kee High's Haley Meyer is ranked No. 1 and last year's runner-up. Those two are expected to be near the front along with Jalyssa Blazek of Turkey Valley and Billie Wagner of South Winneshiek. North Cedar's Hunter Jones was 11th last year and placed third at week's qualifier in Cascade.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
