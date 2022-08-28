Iowa cross country outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Boys teams to watch

Bettendorf: The Bulldogs bring back five varsity runners from a year ago, including two top-10 finishers at the conference meet in junior Chase Wakefield and senior Xavier Potts. Bettendorf was second at last year's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and fourth at districts. Coach Dave Terronez's squad lost 2021 state qualifier Ethan Cole, who moved to Arizona. Sophomore Ryan Heden and freshman AJ Willey had strong performances in the season opener at Iowa City. "We should have the best team in my seven years at Bettendorf," Terronez said.

Pleasant Valley: The Spartans are seeking their 20th consecutive trip to the state meet this fall. Coach Erik Belby's team returns four runners from last year's varsity squad in Jacob Mumey, Luke Knepp, Cam Gotto and Max Sorgenfrey. Injuries plagued PV throughout the season last year, leading to a ninth-place finish at state. "The boys have had an excellent summer of preparation and some new runners have stepped up to fill the holes left by graduation," Belby said. "If we bring our best seven healthy to the starting line this fall, we have the talent to meet our goals."

Tipton: Tipton has won three of the last four state titles in Class 2A and starts the season ranked No. 1 again. Coach Eric Walsh's team obliterated the field last year with five runners in the top 30 overall and finished 41 points ahead of runner-up Danville-New London. The Tigers bring back a strong nucleus with senior Ty Nichols and sophomores Clay Bohlmann and Maxson Fogg. They'll have to replace Troy Butler and Cody Bohlmann from last year's low five at state.

Boys individuals to watch

Marcus Blount, sr., Prince of Peace: Three-time state cross country qualifier was second at last year's state qualifier. He was a Tri-Rivers Conference champion and state qualifier in the 3,200 last May in track and field.

Clay Bohlmann, so., Tipton: Finished ninth at last year's Class 2A state meet to propel Tipton to a team championship. He was third at the state track meet in the 1,600 last May and posted a season-best time of 9:48.90 in the 3,200 at the conference meet.

Owen Christy, sr., Davenport Central: He was last year's Davenport City champion and second-team All-MAC. Coach Taylor Pearson said Christy has had a fantastic summer of training and has been extremely consistent.

Nik Davis, sr., North Scott: Davis was the MAC runner-up in the 3,200 in May, and coach Amy Knoche said her senior leader has put in a considerable amount of mileage in the offseason which led to some strong road race performances. Davis was fourth at the season-opening Mount Vernon-Lisbon Invitational in 17:04.

Carter Jargo, sr., Northeast: Took 45th at last year's state meet in 2A in 17:42. He begins the season ranked 24th in his class. Jargo ran on the Rebels' state-qualifying 1,600 and distance medley relays at state in May.

Jacob Mumey, sr., Pleasant Valley: Just missed all-state honors a year ago in cross country, but came back with a school-record time of 9:13.85 and runner-up showing at the Class 4A state meet in 3,200.

Chase Wakefield, jr., Bettendorf: Finished third at last year's MAC meet and just missed qualifying for state with a 17th-place showing at districts. He won the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt last fall.

Girls teams to watch

Davenport Central: Coach Mike Trujillo's team has a strong trio back with sophomore Dylan Moeller, junior Hannah Ford and senior Merin Crowder. Junior Evelyn Barfels should factor into the low five as well. The Blue Devils need a fifth runner to emerge to make them a team that could challenge for a top-three finish at the conference meet. "If all of our top runners remain healthy and have a full competitive season, Moeller, Ford and Crowder are serious contenders to qualify to state as individuals," Trujillo said. Depth is a concern for Central.

Pleasant Valley: The Spartans won conference and regional titles last year along with finishing second at the state meet. They have the talent to duplicate that with six runners back from that state squad in sophomore Grace Boleyn, seniors Lydia Sommer and Gretchen Highberger, juniors Josie Case, Lexi Minard and sophomore Bria Martell. Sophomore Sophia Foad and freshman Seleah Flanigan were part of PV's top seven in the season opener. "Our main focus is on the process of building relationships amongst teammates and finding ways to bring unique individual strengths together into a strong team," coach Jane Wheeler said.

Tipton: Ranked fifth in 2A to start the season, the Tigers finished sixth at last year's state meet and were second in 2020. They have all seven runners back from last year, led by junior Alivia Edens (28th at state) and junior Rebecca Hinderaker. Tipton had less than a two-minute spread between its first and seventh runners at the state meet last year. The pack should be strong, but can the Tigers get a consistent front-runner to emerge in the big meets?

Girls individuals to watch

Bailey Boddicker, sr., North Scott: The Lancers' No. 2 runner a year ago, she was third at her home invitational, seventh at MAC and 11th at the state qualifier. She was 12th in the season-opening meet at Mount Vernon-Lisbon Invitational.

Grace Boleyn, so., Pleasant Valley: Boleyn had five individual wins in her debut high school season, including MAC and state-qualifying titles. The state meet did not go as planned in the final mile, but she rebounded with a solid track season. She opened fall competition with a win over Mid-Prairie standout Danielle Hostetler in Iowa City.

Kylie Daily, jr., Davenport West: A state cross country qualifier in 2020 and a track & field state qualifier the past two years, Daily leads a Falcons team looking to rebuild after graduating most of its varsity squad.

Dylan Moeller, so., Davenport Central: Moeller had a very good track season with a top-15 finish at the state meet in the 3,000. She opened the fall with a runner-up finish at the Moline Invitational last Monday in 20:01.50.

Camryn Sattler, jr., Clinton: Sattler is vying to become a three-time state qualifier this season. She came on strong at the end of last fall, taking sixth at MAC, fourth at the state qualifier and 33rd at the 4A state meet.

Emily See, jr., Bettendorf: The team's top runner in a majority of races last fall, See was the Bulldogs' No. 1 finisher at the opener in Iowa City. She was inside the top 10 at last year's state qualifier and 49th at the state meet.

Noelle Steines, so., Calamus-Wheatland: Steines had an exceptional freshman campaign, winning 10 of her 12 races and setting a Class 1A state meet record for 5,000 meters in a winning time of 18:20.91. She starts the season No. 1 in 1A.

— Compiled by Matt Coss