Boys teams to watch
Calamus-Wheatland: The Warriors have some momentum in their running programs. They were state runners-up at last fall's 1A state cross country meet and took third in May at the state track and field meet. Junior Chase Knoche and senior Chandler Gannon are the team's top two runners. Knoche was 12th and Gannon 15th last year at state in team competition.
Camanche: With the return of junior Dylan Darsidan (seventh at last year's state meet) and senior Dodson Melchiori, the Indians begin the year ranked seventh in 2A. Zach Edens and Jaxon Bussa were the other non-seniors on last year's eighth-place team at state.
North Scott: Owen West has been the team's top finisher in the first two meets of the season. He's part of a strong junior class for the Lancers, who were second at last Thursday's Trojan Early Bird Invitational in Iowa City. Chase Porter, Will Dowda and Ethan Jost, out for the first time, also are in that 2021 class.
Pleasant Valley: Ranked third in 4A to start the year, the Spartans finished fourth at last year's state meet. They bring back five of their seven runners from that meet, led by Kent Nichols, Max Murphy and Ian Kaffenberger. "I'm confident we have the horsepower and the motivation necessary to compete for a trophy (top-three finish) in 2019," coach Erik Belby said.
Tipton: The Tigers, who start the year ranked No. 1 in 2A, claimed their first state championship since 1975 last fall with 72 points. Coach Eric Walsh's team brings back top runner Caleb Shumaker (fourth overall at state) along with seniors Trent Pelzer, Landan Hill and Andrew Olseen. Monticello is the last 2A team on the boys side to repeat at state, 2012-13.
Boys to watch elsewhere
Buddy Darting, sr., Wilton: Has earned all-state honors each of the past two seasons, including a 12th-place finish at 1A state meet last year.
Brady Griebel, jr., Bellevue: Finished sixth at last year's 2A state meet and was fifth in May at state meet in 3,200 (top non-senior).
Chris Guise, sr., Assumption: He's a three-time state qualifier in 3A, including a 26th-place finish at state last year. Guise is just one of two upperclassmen on the Knights' roster.
Nick Moore, jr., Bettendorf: Placed 11th at last year's conference meet and opened this season with a victory at Iowa City's Ashton Course in 17:00.
Girls teams to watch
Assumption: Coach Tim O'Neill's team has just missed qualifying for state each of the past two years, but O'Neill is encouraged by depth he has this fall. Squad is led by Taylor Quick, Laney Fitzpatrick and Morgan Jennings. "We need some of the young girls to step up big for us to be relevant as a team," O'Neill said.
Davenport Central: In the first meet of the season, Central showed marked improvement from last year with a tie for second at the Moline Invitational. Riverdale transfer Lily Tackett, freshman Merin Crowder and sophomore Lois Blackman were team's top three runners. This is second year the girls team has trained with boys squad. "The camaraderie is strong, and everyone seems to be benefiting," coach Mike Trujillo said.
Davenport West: West wasn't in the top half of the MAC last year, but it returns five varsity runners and also gets Jessie Chalupa back after missing 2018 with a knee injury. Sophomore Kaitlyn Powell is the frontrunner for coach Arron Rietz's team. Sophomore Grace Schneiderman likely will fill the No. 2 spot.
North Scott: Amy Knoche's team has a good blend of youth and experience. It has three talented freshmen — Kaitlyn Knoche, Bailey Boddicker and Hattie Hagedorn — who will factor into team's top five. Three-time state qualifier Abbi Lafrenz is the team's anchor, and sophomore Ava Garrard tries to build on a strong finish to the track season and solid summer.
Pleasant Valley: The Spartans lost four of their top five runners from a sixth-place finish at state. PV has reloaded with a talented freshman class, led by Bella D'Antico, along with senior Lauren Buechel. "The story has yet to be written on this team," coach Jane Wheeler said. "I'm excited to see what opportunities they embrace and what they can accomplish."
Girls to watch elsewhere
Rylee Blake, sr., Muscatine: One of two seniors in the team's top seven, Blake was 12th at last year's conference meet. She qualified for 4A state meet in 3,000 this past spring.
Jimena Fierro, sr., West Liberty: Qualified for 2A state track meet in 1,500 and 3,000 last spring. She began season with seventh-place finish at 13-team Mount Vernon-Lisbon Invitational.
Kallie Wallick, jr., Tipton: Begins the season ranked eighth in 2A after a 14th-place finish at state meet last year in 20:04.
Gabby Williamson, so., Bellevue: She's ranked inside the top 20 in 2A to start the season following a 28th-place finish at state meet last year.
Key dates
Sept. 7 -- Pleasant Valley Spartan Challenge (coed) at Crow Creek Park
Sept. 17 -- North Scott Invitational (coed) at Scott County Park
Oct. 17 -- MAC meet (coed) at Muscatine's Municipal Golf Course
Oct. 24 -- State-qualifying meets (all four classes)
Nov. 2 -- Coed state meet at Fort Dodge
-- Compiled by Matt Coss