Boys teams to watch
Bellevue: The Comets were state runner-up to Nodaway Valley in Class 1A last season. Bellevue is making the leap to 2A this season and starts the fall ranked fourth. Sophomore Brady Griebel, just outside the top 15 at state last year, returns as the squad's top runner. He's joined by Alex Reed, Kyle Guenther and Jack Sieverding off that team.
Bettendorf: Coach Dave Terronez's team opened the season with a flourish with six runners in the top 10 to claim the five-team Trojan Early Bird Invitational. James Baker was Bettendorf's top runner, while Nick Moore, Ian Silva and Jonny Swarm were separated by just 20 seconds. "We are moving in the right direction," Terronez said. "We have a solid top five to six."
Calamus-Wheatland: The Warriors have qualified for back-to-back state meets in Class 1A. They were 13th last season in Fort Dodge, and the team's lone senior was the Warriors' sixth finisher at state. All-stater Hunter Rickels is back along with Chandler Gannon and Chase Knoche. Cal-Wheat should have some good momentum after a strong track and field showing.
Tipton: The Tigers earned a spot on the deck at the state meet last year with a third-place trophy in 2A. Tipton starts the season ranked in that position with a good nucleus in senior Ben Ellis, sophomore Caleb Schumaker and junior Trent Pelzer. The River Valley Conference is deep, so Tipton expects to get pushed several times before mid-October.
Boys to watch elsewhere
Buddy Darting, jr., Wilton: Darting was sixth at last year's state meet in Class 1A with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 32 seconds. He begins the season ranked second in 1A and should challenge for a RVC title.
Chris Guise, jr., Assumption: Opened the season with a victory at the Trojan Early Bird Invitational in Iowa City in 16:59. He was 13th at last year's conference meet.
Kameron Morgan, sr., Davenport West: Just outside the top 15 at last year's MAC meet, Morgan had a strong track season and was 15th in West's opening meet at a challenging Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational.
Jackson Schrock, sr., North Scott: Returns as the Lancers' top runner following a 12th-place finish at MAC. He was third at the Trojan Early Bird and will be counted on for leadership.
Girls teams to watch
Bellevue Marquette: The Mohawks were 12th at last year's Class 1A state meet, their sixth appearance in the last 11 years. They return junior Halle Kilburg, who finished inside the top 20 in Fort Dodge, along with three other runners from that squad. North Linn appears to be Marquette's biggest challenger for the Tri-Rivers Conference title.
Bettendorf: Three-time state place winner and MAC champion Trinity Borland has graduated. The Bulldogs return one state qualifier in Madison Temple. Senior Jessica Ripslinger is out for the first time and figured into the team's top five at Iowa City last week. "Our strength will be in pack running and pushing forward in meets," coach Erin Flynn said. "It's always exciting to see how a new group responds to running varsity consistently."
North Scott: The Lancers have five girls in their lineup who have state meet experience. Senior Chloe Engelkes, who didn't run cross country a season ago, has been the Lancers' top finisher the first two meets. All-MAC performers Presley Case, Abbi Lafrenz and Sommer Clydesdale are back along with Katie Jackovich and Emily Kundel. "I expect this team to be in Fort Dodge (state meet) on Oct. 27," coach Amy Knoche said.
Pleasant Valley: Coach Jane Wheeler's team begins the season ranked ninth in Class 4A. The Spartans bring back their top three and four of their top five runners from last year in Abby Riley, Mallory Lafever, Maddie Minard and Lauren Buechel. "This is a veteran team very motivated to win a state title," Wheeler said. A key for PV will be who can emerge as the fifth, sixth and seventh runners.
Girls to watch elsewhere
Rachel Bierman, so., Tipton: Qualified for the Class 2A state meet as a freshman with a 14th-place finish at the state qualifier. She and Katie Wallick give the Tigers a 1-2 punch.
Jimena Fierro, jr., West Liberty: Finished eighth at last year's state qualifier and placed 30th at the Class 2A state meet as a sophomore, the top finish in that class for a Quad-City girl.
Carly Montz, sr., North Cedar: Earned a trip to the 2A state meet with an 11th-place finish at regionals. She was North Cedar's top runner at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Saturday.
Taylor Quick, jr., Assumption: Did not run varsity cross country last season. She was the Knights' top finisher at the Trojan Early Bird Invitational. Coach Tim O'Neill said Quick will carry his team this season.
Key dates
Sept. 1 -- Pleasant Valley Spartan Challenge (coed) at Crow Creek Park
Sept. 11 -- North Scott Invitational (coed) at Scott County Park
Sept. 22 -- Roy Griak at Minneapolis
Oct. 11 -- MAC meet (coed) at Clinton's Emma Young Park
Oct. 18 -- State-qualifying meets
Oct. 27 -- Coed state meet at Fort Dodge
-- Compiled by Matt Coss