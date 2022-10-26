Iowa Pacesetter: Blue Devils' Moeller makes up for lost time

When Dylan Moeller stepped into Davenport Central High School’s cross country program last fall as a freshman, she had the pedigree to be an instant success.

Her season hit an immediate detour.

After running at the Spartan Challenge in early September 2021, on what was later determined to be a broken foot, Moeller was sidelined for the season following one race. She was in a cast for six weeks and a walking boot for three more.

“It was pretty disappointing,” she said. “We were supposed to have a really strong team last year. I felt I kind of let the team down, but I also couldn’t let it get me down because it would ruin my track season if I just thought about that negativity.

“I tried to have fun with my teammates and help pump them up, and then I would deal with being upset by myself so it wouldn’t affect anyone else.”

Moeller has returned with a vengeance.

This week's Iowa Pacesetter has four wins, two runner-up finishes and two thirds among her 10 races this fall heading into Saturday afternoon’s Class 4A state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

The Cedar Rapids Invitational in early September was the only race she’s finished outside the top 5. She was seventh.

“A lot of that (success) is pent up from last year,” Central coach Mike Trujillo said. “She didn’t get a cross country season and had a shared track and field season with soccer. She is determined to make up for those lost opportunities, especially from last cross country season.”

Running is in Moeller’s bloodlines.

Her father, Sean, was a Division I runner at the University of Iowa. Her three younger siblings — Sloane, Reece and Presley — are all runners.

"It has always been part of my life," she said.

Moeller grew up doing road races — the Arconic Jr. Bix, Strawberry Stampede and Moonlight Chase. She ran cross country for the first time as a seventh grader and was the middle school state runner-up in the 4A girls division at the Washburn Classic (state meet) in 2019.

“Seventh grade, I started winning races and it was like, huh, I’m pretty good at this and I like it,” Moeller said. “The love for it grew as I got older.”

But as her high school career was about to launch, she encountered a setback.

With club soccer and cross country training in the summer, Moeller developed a stress fracture. She believes it stemmed from overuse and wearing the wrong kind of shoes.

Moeller sat out Central’s season-opening meet at Clinton to give her foot some additional time to rest. She ran at Crow Creek Park and then tried to play in a soccer tournament soon after in Rockford, Ill.

“I literally couldn’t walk,” she said. “I went to ORA a couple days later and they determined right away it was broken.”

Moeller said the stress fracture was so advanced that it almost required surgery.

It was mid- to late November before Moeller returned to running. She balanced track along with soccer last spring.

Even though she hasn’t had any setbacks, Moeller had some apprehension coming into the cross country season.

“I was very confident and very excited my freshman season because I knew I could do well,” Moeller said. “Then this year, it was like, ‘Am I going to be as good as I would have been last year? I had those negative thoughts, but it is nice to know even though I was hurt, I can still come back from that.”

Moeller has been Central’s top runner in every meet. She has collected wins at the Clinton Schoolhouse Open, North Scott Invitational, Burlington Tony Proctor Invitational and the Davenport City Meet.

At the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt earlier this month, Moeller hung with Calamus-Wheatland state champion Noelle Steines for a large portion of the race and took second. She led the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet over Pleasant Valley’s duo of Grace Boleyn and Lydia Sommer for the opening mile.

Moeller finished third at the conference meet and third at last week’s state qualifier behind Boleyn and Sommer. She ran a personal-best 19 minutes, 11 seconds at the Crow Creek state qualifier.

Her running style is straightforward.

“Go out hard, go out fast and maintain,” she said. “I hate getting passed.”

Trujillo has seen that competitiveness take many forms.

“She’s always like, ‘What’s my time? What’s my time?’” he said. “But she’s also very competitive when it comes to the competition, in that she wants to beat this person or run right next to this person.

“She is very competition savvy. I’m glad she’s got it and I’m glad to have her on our team.”

Moeller’s impact extends beyond winning medals. Already as a sophomore, she has evolved into one of the program’s top leaders.

“She’s not only an amazing runner and athlete, but she’s a really good teammate,” senior and fellow state qualifier Merin Crowder said. “She knows how to pick you up and is there to support you.

"She’s always been more mature for her age.”

Moeller can be goofy with her teammates, and she isn’t afraid to have playful banter with her coach.

“People gravitate toward her,” Trujillo said. “She’s one of those kids people want to be around because she treats people with respect. She puts people at ease and she likes people.

"She's very humble. She's not going to walk through the hallways beating her chest."

And she’s quite intelligent.

Moeller was a student in Trujillo’s honors biology class last year as a freshman, a course usually designed for sophomores. She also is very inquisitive when it comes to race strategy and running tactics.

“Dylan is very, very smart,” Trujillo said. “We talk about tactics and the question she has is, ‘Why? Why are we training this way?’ It isn’t in a complaining way, but why are we doing it this way instead of another way?”

Moeller is chasing a personal best in what will be her first race in Fort Dodge, a course that is relatively flat but also that will be very crowded.

"Merin has had that experience once and that is invaluable for Dylan," Trujillo said. "She has told her what it's going to be like."

Moeller would like to shave 20-30 seconds off her time from last week.

If everything falls right, Trujillo said a medal (top 15) is doable.

“I just want to go out knowing I went out with all I had,” she said, “and did my very best.”

With limited race experience — one full cross country season and a half-dozen races during track season last spring — Moeller believes there is still untapped potential.

Trujillo said she can add significant core strength and improve her biomechanical efficiency when it comes to shoulder and head placement in races.

“There is still a lot there," he said, "and that is exciting."

Don’t expect her to slow down. Her sister, Sloane, joins the program next fall.

“I’ll train way harder next year knowing my sister is going to be a freshman,” Moeller said. “I don’t want my No. 1 place taken by her.”