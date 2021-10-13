Iowa Pacesetter: Cal-Wheat's Steines mixes her two passions -- running and baton twirling

Steines has excelled every step of the way with minimal training. Coach Steines said her daughter runs approximately 20 to 30 miles per week.

The most miles Steines has logged in one workout is six.

“My mom believes right now I should not be training a lot because it will take the fun out of running,” Steines said. “I did not train at all in middle school; I just went out and ran the race.

“I don’t want my peak to be now in high school as a freshman. I want that later in life so I can use it to my advantage a little more.”

That thinking also stems from Jessica’s experiences. She was limited her freshman and sophomore seasons at Marshalltown because of injuries from excessive training.

“I’m very hypersensitive,” Jessica said. “If something is not right, I totally back off because of what I’ve had to deal with and injuries.

“We’re not a high-mileage family. If she doesn’t want to run, I’m not going to fight with my kid to run. They have to be the conductor of their own train. We want her to accomplish what she wants to accomplish.”

Her competitors might have a better mileage base. Her advantage is between the ears.