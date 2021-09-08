Iowa Pacesetter: Central's Ford balances swimming, cross country

The bigger challenge is balancing the practice schedule between the two sports and remaining fresh throughout the week.

"Both sports are mainly cardio-based, so training for one benefits the other," Ford said. "I also want to make sure I don't overexert myself so I can still perform at a good capability without getting hurt."

Heller and his coaching staff are cognizant of that.

"Being sore is really part of athletics in general, but I know my assistant and myself watch carefully to see if there is any unusual aches and pains," Heller said. "If something is lingering, we'll hold back as much as we can."

Ford relishes the chaotic lifestyle. On a recent off day, she went for a run.

"When I have a rest day, I go insane out of my mind," Ford said. "My parents are always like, 'You need to take it easy.' I feel like I should be doing something right now."

Between 10 to 12 practices a week and multiple competitions, fatigue sets in.

"By the time I hit Wednesday, I'm pretty tired," Ford said, "but the thing I have to tell myself pain is temporary. This will all pay off."

It has left some of her classmates in awe.