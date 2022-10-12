Iowa Pacesetter: Davis matures into a top cross country runner for North Scott

ELDRIDGE — Nik Davis did not take cross country very seriously his freshman season. It showed in the results as he was frequently outside the top-15 finishers for North Scott High School.

But midway through his sophomore year, after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, ex-teammate Owen West pulled Davis aside and told him he had potential.

“That kind of just woke me up because nobody had ever told me that before,” Davis said.

That message of encouragement has helped the senior ascend to new heights.

In the shadows of Luke Crawford, the team’s top runner a year ago, Davis has developed into one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s top talents this fall.

Outside of one performance early in the season at Crow Creek Park, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter has been a fixture in the top 10 at races.

Davis won the Schoolhouse Open at Clinton in late August. He prevailed at North Scott’s home invitational in mid-September. He pocketed another first-place medal last Thursday at the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt.

Sandwiched in was a third-place finish at Waverly along with sixth-place finishes at the Cedar Rapids Invitational and Jim Boughton Invitational in Dubuque.

“I’m pretty happy with my success rate this season,” Davis said. “I’ve surprised myself because I never thought I was going to be this good.”

His transformation started with the example set by West and Crawford.

“Having great mentors just mold him and shape him and say, ‘This is how we do it in our program,’ has been so valuable for him,” North Scott coach Amy Knoche said. “Nik has taken that step this year and become that guy to our underclassmen.”

Running was never a love for Davis until a couple of years ago.

His first race, a quarter-mile event in McCausland as a 4-year-old, turned out to be a traumatic experience.

“We had this church run and my uncle dragged me along,” Davis recalled. “Right when the gun popped, I started crying. He didn’t know what he was dragging along. I was bawling the whole race, but he made me finish.”

Davis did primarily football during his elementary school years. But after not having the season he desired in seventh grade, Davis joined the cross country program the following year.

“I really didn’t enjoy running, but I enjoyed being the best and I liked getting the attention,” he said.

High school presented new challenges.

Knoche said Davis had a little bit of a wild hair in him as a freshman. That lack of focus and desire resulted in less than optimal results.

“I weighed a little bit too much and just didn’t take it as serious as I should have,” Davis said.

That has changed in the past two years.

He has become more stringent with his diet. He has intensified his training. He joined XLR8 in the Des Moines area, an elite sports performance institute that helps runners achieve top results through testing and training.

“We knew if I wanted to continue getting better, I needed to do extra stuff outside of here,” Davis said. “I’ve learned I can push myself and there never really is a set goal.

“You always want to keep going because there is never a cap until your legs fall off.”

Davis averaged around 55 miles per week this past summer, with a high-water mark of 63. He ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in just under 41 minutes in late July.

“He’s probably one of the most dedicated and most disciplined runners we’ve had here,” Knoche said.

His outlook has drastically changed in three years.

“When kids come to practice and mess around, it drives me nuts now,” he said. “We’re here to get better. You practice like you play.”

That has rubbed off on his teammates.

“He’s a good teammate and humble,” Knoche said. “You hear the conversations he has with the younger kids about race strategy and competitors. He cares about the other athletes on our team getting better as well.

“He’s definitely not a kid that’s like, ‘Hey look at me, I’m No. 1 and everyone bow down to me.’ When your No. 1 runner cares about their teammates, people love them back and it just builds good camaraderie on the team.”

The championship season begins for Davis and the Lancers on Thursday with the conference meet at Crow Creek Park.

Considered the most difficult course in the area with three steep inclines, Davis wants redemption after finishing 56th there Sept. 3.

“He really went after it that day and he found out where his limit is,” Knoche said. “After 2 ½ miles, he cramped up and was done for that day. For some kids, that would be the defining moment of their season, but he flushed it and moved on.

“It just shows what kind of mentality he has this year and he’s pretty goal driven. He’s got goals and he’s chasing them down.”

Davis will run for a trip to the state meet next week in Dubuque, a course where he posted his season-best time of 16:01 on Sept. 22.

Beyond that, he’ll have a senior track & field season in the spring and then plans to run in college. He recently took an official visit to Western Illinois University.

“The improvements he’s made this year, I think he’s just scratching the surface yet,” Knoche said. “In running terms, he’s still a baby. He’s got the work ethic, he’s got the desire and he’s a great teammate.”

Now, Davis can’t imagine a life without running.

“I just love how it feels to finish,” he said. “I just feel so accomplished every single time I finish. When you follow something that’s written down on paper and put a check mark next to it, it is like, ‘Wow, I just did it.’

“I’m having a lot of fun.”