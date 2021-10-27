Iowa Pacesetter: Pleasant Valley's Boleyn is mature beyond her years

Just two years ago, Grace Boleyn was dipping her toes into running. She dabbled with track & field growing up, but concentrated primarily on field events.
She had no experience running anything farther than 100 meters.
“I had never done any running or even thought about running until seventh grade,” she said. “I had to pick a fall sport and it was either volleyball or cross country and I didn’t want to do volleyball.”
It turned out to be a wise choice because the Pleasant Valley High School freshman has made a meteoric rise to the top.
A junior high state champion as an eighth-grader, Boleyn has five victories and three runner-up finishes this fall heading into Friday morning's Iowa Class 4A state cross country meet.
“I’m just shocked I’ve come this far in a short amount of time,” said Boleyn, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter. “I was up at the state meet watching my brother last year and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, these times are so fast. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to run that fast.’”
She has.
Combining self-belief, a relentless work ethic and race intelligence, Boleyn is among the favorites to contend for the individual crown at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
“Some of the talented runners I’ve had in the past didn’t quite have that unshakable confidence in themselves that I’ve seen with Grace so far,” PV coach Jane Wheeler said. “I had to spend a lot of time trying to build their confidence and getting it to click with them.”
Boleyn, fourth at the junior high state cross country meet as a seventh grader, said she didn’t break seven minutes in the mile until about a year ago. That’s when she also started to intensify her training.
“After seventh grade, it wasn’t the outcome that I necessarily wanted and realized there were people out there that were willing to put in a lot of work,” Boleyn said. “If I wanted to be at the top, I needed to do a lot more and commit a lot more to training.
“That summer before eighth grade I just started working to see where I could take myself.”
She logged around 30 miles a week at the beginning of this past summer and worked her way up to 45, a number some of Wheeler’s seniors don’t even reach. Boleyn ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in late July in 47:01 (6:43 mile pace), the best time among high school girls.
Boleyn embraces the grind.
“I love it,” she said. “I love being able to go out and test myself every single day to see how far I can get, knowing every step I put in is going to help me in the long run.”
That work ethic has rubbed off on her teammates.
The top-ranked team in Class 4A, PV has won five consecutive meets and is vying for its first state championship in nine years. Lizzie McVey, Josie Case and others have followed Boleyn’s lead.
“Having a frontrunner like Grace has really helped us throughout the season,” McVey said. “She’s always there to push us and motivate us. Having a runner on a different level like that, she shows us it is achievable if you put in the work.”
Case refers to Boleyn as a “go-getter.”
“Her mentality is amazing,” Case said. “She doesn’t give up, probably one of the bravest girls I’ve ever met, strong and is going to do anything she puts her mind to.”
It is the first time PV has had a frontrunner like this since McKenzie Yanek won two state cross country championships — in 2013 and 2015.
"Whenever you have a kid at that level, it brings the entire team up," Wheeler said. "There is that confidence of like, 'She's on my team, she does the workouts I do, she's a PV student like I am. Hey, if she can run at that level, maybe I can run a little faster.'"
Boleyn won her high school debut at the Spartan Challenge in early September. She has collected victories at Dubuque, Sterling, the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and state qualifier along the way.
The only girls to beat Boleyn this season are West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp by a tenth of a second at Marshalltown in early September, Mid-Prairie sophomore standout Danielle Hostetler at Waverly and Hopkins (Minn.) freshman Sydney Drevolw at the Heartland Classic in Pella.
Even so, there have been no lapses in her performance.
She ran a personal-best 17 minutes, 49 seconds at Marshalltown for 5,000 meters and has broken 19 minutes in seven of her eight races. The MAC meet at Scott County Park was the exception, but she still won the race by more than 10 seconds.
“My biggest concern going into the season was the volume and intensity of her training, and she’d hit a point in the season where her body would just be tired and she’d fall off in races,” Wheeler said. “I haven’t seen it.”
What has surprised Wheeler more than anything is Boleyn’s maturity. The 14-year-old isn’t one to bolt toward the front in the first half-mile and is very strategic in her races.
“I have never coached that with a freshman,” Wheeler said. “Most freshmen, you see them blast out and hang on as long as they can in a race. That’s what has blown me away the most. She never goes to the front, she knows when to make her move, knows when to hold back a little."
Boleyn said that wisdom comes from studying the sport and watching her competitors.
“Other girls who have been running a lot longer than me, someone like (Ashlyn) Keeney, I’d stay behind her because I figured she probably knows more about running a 5K than I do,” Boleyn said. “As the year has gone on, I’ve definitely learned how to handle the stress of races and how to prepare."
With increased individual expectations and lofty team goals, Boleyn admits there is added pressure heading into the final race of the fall.
Boleyn is ranked No. 1 in 4A by the Iowa Association of Track & Field Coaches.
“I’m excited, but I know I can’t throw the race away in the first 200 meters,” she said. “I have to be smart about how I run.
“There are probably five girls that could win it, so it just depends on weather and what not. I do know I’ve put in the training and done what I can so far. I just need to run my best and see where that gets me.”