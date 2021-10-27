Iowa Pacesetter: Pleasant Valley's Boleyn is mature beyond her years

The only girls to beat Boleyn this season are West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp by a tenth of a second at Marshalltown in early September, Mid-Prairie sophomore standout Danielle Hostetler at Waverly and Hopkins (Minn.) freshman Sydney Drevolw at the Heartland Classic in Pella.

Even so, there have been no lapses in her performance.

She ran a personal-best 17 minutes, 49 seconds at Marshalltown for 5,000 meters and has broken 19 minutes in seven of her eight races. The MAC meet at Scott County Park was the exception, but she still won the race by more than 10 seconds.

“My biggest concern going into the season was the volume and intensity of her training, and she’d hit a point in the season where her body would just be tired and she’d fall off in races,” Wheeler said. “I haven’t seen it.”

What has surprised Wheeler more than anything is Boleyn’s maturity. The 14-year-old isn’t one to bolt toward the front in the first half-mile and is very strategic in her races.

“I have never coached that with a freshman,” Wheeler said. “Most freshmen, you see them blast out and hang on as long as they can in a race. That’s what has blown me away the most. She never goes to the front, she knows when to make her move, knows when to hold back a little."