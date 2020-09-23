Iowa state cross country meet going to two days

The Iowa coed state cross country meet is moving to a two-day event this fall.

To accommodate competition and crowds with COVID-19 precautions, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Wednesday morning the state meet will be held in Fort Dodge on Oct. 30 and 31.

Class 4A and 3A schools will run their state-qualifying meet on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and compete at state on Friday, Oct. 30. Class 2A and 1A programs will attempt to qualify for state on Thursday, Oct. 22 and run in Fort Dodge on Saturday, Oct. 31.

"Changes to any successful championship are never easy, but holding a two-day meet is our best option this year," IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said in a statement. "Our new plan really focuses on a safe and rewarding experience, something we all agree is our top priority."

The start times for the races have also been announced.

Class 4A girls/boys: 10:30 a.m./11 a.m. Oct. 30

Class 3A girls/boys: 3:30 p.m./4 p.m. Oct. 30

Class 2A girls/boys: 10:30 a.m./11 a.m. Oct. 31

Class 1A girls/boys: 3:30 p.m./4 p.m. Oct. 31