When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Fort Dodge (Lakeside Municipal Golf Course)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Local outlook
Class 4A girls (11 a.m.): Bettendorf, off its third-place finish at regionals, is the only area school in the 15-team field. The Bulldogs are ninth in the final state rankings. Bettendorf's Madison Temple and Hannah Beintema were 38th and 46th, respectively, last year at state.
Davenport Central freshman Merin Crowder makes her state debut. North Scott has two qualifiers in Abbi Lafrenz and Bailey Boddicker.
Johnston, Dubuque Senior, Southeast Polk, Waukee and Linn-Mar are projected as favorites to contend for top-three finishes.
Class 4A boys (11:30 a.m.): Pleasant Valley moved to the top spot in the state rankings with its district title last week over previous No. 1 Dubuque Hempstead. Those two, along with Dowling Catholic, figure to be the front-runners in the team race. PV is chasing its second title in three years and fifth overall.
Iowa recruit Max Murphy, coming off dominant wins at the conference and district meet, has a chance to join Devin Allbaugh as PV's only other individual state champion (2007). Bettendorf has two qualifiers in Kyler Castro and Nick Moore.
Class 3A girls (noon): There are four area qualifiers, three of those hail from Assumption in Taylor Quick, Laney Fitzpatrick and Morgan Jennings. Quick was 22nd at last year's state meet. Central DeWitt's Carly Small also is in the field.
Two-time champion Adrianna Katcher of Center Point-Urbana and Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle are individual favorites. Dubuque Wahlert and Ballard are ranked 1-2.
Class 3A boys (12:30 p.m.): Assumption's Chris Guise and Mike Straub, both seniors, qualified with top-15 finishes at the district meet in Solon. Guise was 26th last season.
Clear Creek Amana, Carlisle and Dallas Center-Grimes enter as the top three teams.
Class 2A girls (1 p.m.): Tipton qualified for the first time in a dozen years with a third-place finish at regionals. Kallie Wallick and Alyssa Mente were fourth and seventh place, respectively. Wallick was 14th at state last year.
Bellevue has two qualifiers in freshman Delaney Dunne and sophomore Gabby Williamson. West Liberty senior Jimena Fierro and Northeast freshman Cenady Soenksen were fourth and fifth at the Williamsburg regional.
Williamsburg, Mid-Prairie and Monticello occupy top three spots in rankings.
Class 2A boys (1:30 p.m.): Tipton has an opportunity for the first state repeat in school history. The Tigers had six of the top-nine finishers at last week's district in West Union, including champion Caleb Shumaker.
Des Moines Christian and Monticello are next teams in line. Tipton has not seen Des Moines Christian, but it beat Monticello by nearly 40 points at the River Valley Conference meet. Camanche also qualified as a team.
Camanche's Dylan Darsidan and Bellevue's Brady Griebel figure to contend with Shumaker for individual title. Northeast's Andrew Hilgendorf should be in mix for all-state finish (top 15).
Class 1A girls (2 p.m.): Clinton Prince of Peace, without a senior in its lineup, was third at the Iowa City Regina regional to qualify for state. Junior Sophie Griffin led the Irish with a fifth-place finish.
North Cedar has two qualifiers in junior Kiley Chapman and freshman Hunter Jones.
Logan-Magnolia, Aplington-Parkersburg and Lansing Kee come in as the team favorites.
Class 1A boys (2:30 p.m.): Runner-up at last year's state meet, Calamus-Wheatland comes into meet ranked third behind Madrid and Nodaway Valley. Junior Chase Knoche won the district meet in Iowa City by 20-plus seconds. Chandler Gannon has been Warriors' No. 2 runner all fall.
Wilton's Zach Hein is an individual qualifier along with Easton Valley's Aidan Gruver, Clinton Prince of Peace freshman Marcus Blount and Wapello's Aiden Housman.
— Compiled by Matt Coss