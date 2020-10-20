Iowa state-qualifying cross country outlook

The state-qualifying cross country meets will be held Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa. Class 4A and 3A schools will compete Wednesday, with 2A and 1A running Thursday.
In 3A and 4A, the top three teams and fastest 15 individuals at each site qualify for the state meet in Fort Dodge. Here is a look at the three locations holding meets involving local schools.
Class 4A
at Bettendorf (Crow Creek Park)
Basics: Wednesday (girls race, 4 p.m.; boys race, 4:30 p.m.)
Teams to watch: There are three boys teams ranked in the top 12 — No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie, No. 8 Iowa City Liberty and No. 12 Pleasant Valley. Bettendorf and North Scott are the next teams in line. PV captured its 10th straight conference title last week at Crow Creek Park while Bettendorf was second. Prairie beat PV by 38 points at the Spartan Challenge in early September. ... The girls favorites are No. 9 Prairie, No. 12 Iowa City Liberty, No. 15 Bettendorf and PV. One of those teams will not advance. Bettendorf beat Prairie and PV at the Spartan Challenge, but PV knocked off Bettendorf at the conference meet last week. ... Davenport Central, Davenport North and Davenport West are among the other locals competing here.
Individuals to watch: PV's Kole Sommer ran 15 minutes, 57 seconds, his best time ever at Crow Creek last Thursday, in winning the MAC title and leaped to second in the state rankings. Prairie senior Andrew Bickford (third at the Spartan Challenge) is ranked fourth while teammates Anthony Lee and Hunter Kalous were ranked a week ago. PV's Tarun Vedula, Bettendorf's Nick Moore and North Scott's Owen West should challenge for top-10 finishes. ... In the girls race, Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema is 2-for-2 at Crow Creek this year, but she'll have her work cut out for her to continue that streak against Iowa City Liberty phenom Ashlynn Keeney and Prairie's Gabby Cortez. PV sophomore Bella D'Antico is coming off her best performance of the year with a second-place finish at MAC.
at Dubuque Soccer Complex
Basics: Wednesday (girls race, 4 p.m.; boys race, 4:30 p.m.)
Teams to watch: Muscatine and Clinton are the two locals competing here. No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead is the overwhelming favorite in the boys division while No. 10 Iowa City High and No. 15 Iowa City West are also ranked. Hempstead has three runners ranked among the state's top 16 and has a legitimate shot at contending for a 4A title next weekend. ... The girls field has three top-eight ranked teams in No. 2 Linn-Mar, No. 7 Dubuque Senior and No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead.
Individuals to watch: Hempstead's Ryan Winger, sixth at last year's state meet, headlines the field along with teammates Owen Maloney and Derek Leicht. Muscatine's Sam Gordon was eighth at last week's MAC meet and will look to challenge for a top-15 finish. ... Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler was third at last week's conference meet and should factor into the top 10. Linn-Mar sophomore Micah Poellet and Dubuque Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen are ranked among the state's top three.
Class 3A
at Monticello
Basics: Wednesday (girls race, 4 p.m.; boys race, 4:30 p.m.)
Teams to watch: There are three girls teams ranked in the top six here — No. 2 Dubuque Wahlert, No. 4 Solon and No. 6 Assumption. The Knights are seeking their first trip to state since 2016. The boys field has four top-15 ranked teams in No. 4 Solon, No. 11 Clear Creek Amana, No. 12 Monticello and No. 15 Wahlert. Assumption will need to upend at least two of those teams to qualify for state. Central DeWitt and Maquoketa also are running here.
Individuals to watch: Assumption senior Laney Fitzpatrick, fifth at last week's conference meet and a two-time state qualifier, should challenge for another top-five finish. Wahlert's Gabby Moran and Alix Oliver should be near the front along with CCA sophomore Haidyn Barker. ... Wahlert's Nathan Munshower and CCA's duo of Brandon Barker and Gavin Zillyette headline the boys field. The Knights' TJ Fitzpatrick was 11th in the MAC meet and Central DeWitt's Ben Zimmer was 15th.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
