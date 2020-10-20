Iowa state-qualifying cross country outlook

The state-qualifying cross country meets will be held Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa. Class 4A and 3A schools will compete Wednesday, with 2A and 1A running Thursday.

In 3A and 4A, the top three teams and fastest 15 individuals at each site qualify for the state meet in Fort Dodge. Here is a look at the three locations holding meets involving local schools.

Class 4A

at Bettendorf (Crow Creek Park)

Basics: Wednesday (girls race, 4 p.m.; boys race, 4:30 p.m.)

Teams to watch: There are three boys teams ranked in the top 12 — No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie, No. 8 Iowa City Liberty and No. 12 Pleasant Valley. Bettendorf and North Scott are the next teams in line. PV captured its 10th straight conference title last week at Crow Creek Park while Bettendorf was second. Prairie beat PV by 38 points at the Spartan Challenge in early September. ... The girls favorites are No. 9 Prairie, No. 12 Iowa City Liberty, No. 15 Bettendorf and PV. One of those teams will not advance. Bettendorf beat Prairie and PV at the Spartan Challenge, but PV knocked off Bettendorf at the conference meet last week. ... Davenport Central, Davenport North and Davenport West are among the other locals competing here.