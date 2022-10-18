Iowa state-qualifying cross country outlook

Class 4A

At Bettendorf

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Crow Creek Park

Teams: Bettendorf, Burlington, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley

At stake: The top three teams and the top 15 individuals from each site advance to the state meet Friday, Oct. 28 at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.

Boys outlook: Fourth-ranked Iowa City High, led by state title contender Ford Washburn, is the team favorite. Washburn won the Spartan Invitational at Crow Creek on Sept. 3 in 15:48. PV is chasing its 20th straight state berth. The Spartans, ranked 10th, are led by conference champion Jacob Mumey, who ran a personal best at Crow Creek a week ago in 15:53. Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie are expected to battle for the final team qualifying spot.

Girls outlook: Spurred by Grace Boleyn, Lydia Sommer and Lexi Minard, No. 2 PV is the only top 10 team in the field. The Spartans are coming off a 57-point win here at the MAC meet last week. Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City High are also ranked. Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller, Davenport West's Kylie Daily and Bettendorf's Emily See are among the individuals in the mix to be in the top 15.

At Dubuque Senior

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Dubuque Soccer Complex

Teams: Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clinton, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, North Scott, Waterloo West

At stake: The top three teams and the top 15 individuals from each site advance to the state meet Friday, Oct. 28 at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.

Boys outlook: Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Dubuque Hempstead are ranked among the top 12 and pegged to move on. Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Miles Wilson is the individual favorite, with Iowa City West's Tiea Moustafa also projected to be near the front. North Scott senior Nik Davis, third at last week's MAC meet, should challenge for a top-10 finish.

Girls outlook: It is all about Dubuque — No. 1 Hempstead and No. 3 Senior. Hempstead is the defending state champion and has arguably the top two runners in the field with Julia Gehl and Keelee Leitzen. Cedar Falls and Iowa City West are probably favorites to nab the final spot while North Scott looks to build on its MAC runner-up finish last week. Kaitlyn Knoche, Peyton Madison and Bailey Boddicker are individuals to watch for North Scott.

Class 3A

At Washington

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Washington Golf & Country Club

Teams: Assumption, Center Point-Urbana, Central DeWitt, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon/Lisbon, Notre Dame/West Burlington, South Tama, Washington, Western Dubuque

At stake: The top three teams and the top 15 individuals from each site advance to the state meet Friday, Oct. 28 at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.

Boys outlook: Western Dubuque, Mount Vernon/Lisbon, Center Point-Urbana and Washington are expected to contend for the three qualifying spots. Western Dubuque is led by individual favorite Isaiah Hammerand. Washington's Micah Rees and South Tama's Tommy Tyynismaa also should be near the front. Central DeWitt's Ben Zimmer and Caleb Olson were 11th and 12th at last week's MAC meet.

Girls outlook: Mount Vernon-Lisbon, fresh off a Wamac Conference title, enters as the favorite. Center Point-Urbana and Washington should not be far behind. Mason Lourdes paces MVL while Fort Madison's Avery Rump and Washington's Iris Dahl should factor into the top 5. Emerson Quick was Assumption's top runner at last week's conference meet in 15th place.

— Compiled by Matt Coss