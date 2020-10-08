Knights start quest for postseason gold with win in final regular season meet

DEWITT — While all the attention has been on Laney Fitzpatrick, Davenport Assumption has quietly developed into a threat in Class 3A cross country.
It has top-end talent with Fitzpatrick. It has depth in its pack with Skylar Hoffman, Morgan Jennings and Adrienne Theisen.
Ranked sixth in the latest team rankings by the IATC, the Knights feel poised to break through in the postseason.
Ignited by Fitzpatrick and Hoffman placing in the top-10 of the Jim Hetrick Invitational Thursday night, Assumption claimed the Class 3A/4A team title with 57 points, 31 clear of runner-up North Scott at Grace Lutheran Camp.
Fitzpatrick, fresh off a win in the Davenport city meet and a third place at the Steve Johnson Invite in Waverly, completed the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 50.41 seconds, leading wire-to-wire in the victory.
"I've definitely been able to get faster each race, which I'm really happy about that," Fitzpatrick said.
Hoffman finished eighth in 20:26 while Theisen and Jennings placed 14th and 15th, respectively. Between Hoffman and fifth runner Nicole Carmona, the Knights' pack was separated by 78 seconds.
Closing that gap is what Fitzpatrick believes is the key to claiming a Mississippi Athletic Conference title next week at Crow Creek Park.
"Coming off some good weeks, we have a good shot to prove ourselves at the MAC meet," Fitzpatrick said. "Continuing to work hard in practice and staying sharp."
Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler placed third in 19:55. After trailing closely behind Fitzpatrick and Clear-Creek Amana's Haidyn Barker for much of the race, she began to drift back near the two-mile mark.
Still, she left more motivated then ever.
"Every day in practice, I'm going to work my hardest, put in 100% every single day," Sattler said. "There's great competition. I got to tough it out."
A trifecta of Davenport public school runners — West's Kylie Daily, Central's Lily Tackett and North's Kayla Overton — followed to finish in the top-6. North Scott's Bailey Boddicker (9th, 20:32) and the Blue Devils' Merin Crowder (10th, 20:35) rounded out the top-10.
Daily, a freshman, set a new West school record with her time of 19:58.
Over the last couple of meets, Class 1A No. 9 Clinton Prince of Peace had gotten the upper hand over Northeast.
The Rebels made sure that didn't happen this time around, outlasting the Irish 26-29 to win the team title amongst the Class 1A/2A schools.
"We felt real good about that, we've been wanting to beat them so badly," said Cenady Soenksen, the fastest small school finisher, placing 20th in 21:48. "Now we know we can beat them."
Northeast's top-three runners all finished inside the top-35.
