Knights start quest for postseason gold with win in final regular season meet

"Coming off some good weeks, we have a good shot to prove ourselves at the MAC meet," Fitzpatrick said. "Continuing to work hard in practice and staying sharp."

Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler placed third in 19:55. After trailing closely behind Fitzpatrick and Clear-Creek Amana's Haidyn Barker for much of the race, she began to drift back near the two-mile mark.

Still, she left more motivated then ever.

"Every day in practice, I'm going to work my hardest, put in 100% every single day," Sattler said. "There's great competition. I got to tough it out."

A trifecta of Davenport public school runners — West's Kylie Daily, Central's Lily Tackett and North's Kayla Overton — followed to finish in the top-6. North Scott's Bailey Boddicker (9th, 20:32) and the Blue Devils' Merin Crowder (10th, 20:35) rounded out the top-10.

Daily, a freshman, set a new West school record with her time of 19:58.

Over the last couple of meets, Class 1A No. 9 Clinton Prince of Peace had gotten the upper hand over Northeast.

The Rebels made sure that didn't happen this time around, outlasting the Irish 26-29 to win the team title amongst the Class 1A/2A schools.