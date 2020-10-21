Knoche 'in best shape of my life' heading into season's homestretch

WHEATLAND, Iowa — October has been very kind to Chase Knoche.
The standout cross country runner from Calamus-Wheatland has prevailed in three consecutive races, including last week's Tri-Rivers Conference meet where he was 46 seconds clear of the field.
But there is one hurdle Knoche still hasn't cleared in his four-year cross country career: Beating Bellevue's Brady Griebel.
"I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," Knoche said. "If it's going to happen, it's gotta be now."
Knoche, this week's Iowa Pacesetter, will look to get over that hump and beat his long-time rival for the first time at Thursday's Class 1A state qualifying meet in Cascade. Knoche also can qualify for state as an individual for the third consecutive season.
After placing 52nd at districts his freshman year, Knoche was runner-up to teammate Hunter Rickels in 2018 and came through with gold last season.
If the senior wants to claim the top spot again, he'll need to get through Griebel, something he hasn't done in 14 tries throughout their synchronous high school careers.
Knoche has been within 45 seconds of Griebel in 12 of those 14 races. His closest margins of defeat were four seconds when the two were freshmen and eight seconds in 2019.
In three meetings this year, Knoche has lost by 29, 37 and 28 seconds.
"He's extremely tough straight from the gun, I've never seen someone as fast in that first mile as him," said Knoche, who is ranked fifth in the latest Class 1A rankings by the Iowa Association of Track & Field Coaches. "You're training your lungs to stay with him."
Cal-Wheat coach Kevin Oberfoell believes the gap is going to shrink when the two toe the line during the final two meets of the cross country season.
"Chase isn't lacking in confidence," Oberfoell said. "He certainly knows he's in good enough shape, he's got the training. These last two races he's going to be right there. It's going to take a heckuva effort."
Knoche has been around running since he was an infant as his parents, James and Trina, were coaches in the Cal-Wheat program for cross country and track & field. Knoche was exposed to the atmosphere at a young age.
"I loved the intensity of it," Knoche said. "I just learned so much from such a young age, so when I started running in high school, I knew what was coming and what I was expecting before I even got there."
He played other sports — basketball, soccer and baseball. Knoche doesn't know exactly what drove him to specialize in running, but he narrowed it down to being comfortable.
Initially, Knoche faced an uncomfortable moment.
The first time he encountered competition was in seventh grade. It wasn't going exactly how he envisioned it and admitted that practices and the first half of the season were dreadful.
"I expected too much out of myself and I put too much pressure on myself," he said. "I needed to be the best in my head."
Then, he made an adjustment.
"I learned to have fun with it," Knoche said.
Having fun was the symbol of his freshman season, consistently being in the top-three Warriors' finishers. Then, a hip flexor injury occurred in the back-half of that year that caused him to miss a couple of meets.
Knoche ran the state qualifier and made it to state since Cal-Wheat qualified as a team. He finished in 74th place with a time of 18:39.
"I could've prevented that injury if I had listened to my body a lot sooner," Knoche said. "To have that experience of running at the state meet helped a ton."
It is still a moment that brings a small grin upon Oberfoell's face.
"People noticed that's what he came back from," he said. "It was pretty much just all guts."
Knoche, recovered from the ailment, experienced a bounce back sophomore year in which he placed inside the top 10 in every regular-season meet and ended just outside the top 20 at the state meet.
But his breakthrough moment that catapulted him towards a junior season in which he finished no worse than fifth during the regular season and a top-10 finish at state didn't come on a 5,000-meter course.
It came on a 1,600-meter track.
Knoche anchored Cal-Wheat's distance medley relay in 2019 to its first state running title in 20 years. He ran a 1:57 anchor on the 800 leg.
"Things just click when something like that happens," Knoche said. "Since that moment, you have a lot more confidence and knowing deep down inside, you can do it."
With the COVID-19 pandemic thwarting his junior track season, Knoche took a week off to refocus himself in preparation for his senior year.
He said that led to some of his best workouts.
"I probably did harder workouts than I ever have in my life," Knoche said. "That week really help put everything into perspective, put in the work for cross country season."
He has won four times this year. He overcame a stacked field with seven ranked runners at the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt to win that event for the first time in his career.
From the end of his freshman year to now, Knoche has dropped his times by 2½ minutes.
"He's that combination of talent and hard work that makes him really special," Oberfoell said.
Despite his success, Knoche has yet to receive a scholarship offer. He's been in contact with coaches from the University of Iowa, Wartburg and Wisconsin-La Crosse as well as a couple other schools, he said.
If the offer doesn't come after the cross country season, he said he will wait to make his decision. His main objective is to run at the next level.
"I wouldn't mind (being a walk-on) if it's the right school and right opportunity," Knoche said.
Oberfoell knows what Knoche would bring to a collegiate team, the same thing he's brought to the Cal-Wheat program since 2017.
"I could sit here all day and talk about Chase," Oberfoell said. "You'd be hard-pressed to find someone in this area to say a negative word about him. He's a great competitor, but he's an even better person."
