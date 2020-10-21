Knoche 'in best shape of my life' heading into season's homestretch

In three meetings this year, Knoche has lost by 29, 37 and 28 seconds.

"He's extremely tough straight from the gun, I've never seen someone as fast in that first mile as him," said Knoche, who is ranked fifth in the latest Class 1A rankings by the Iowa Association of Track & Field Coaches. "You're training your lungs to stay with him."

Cal-Wheat coach Kevin Oberfoell believes the gap is going to shrink when the two toe the line during the final two meets of the cross country season.

"Chase isn't lacking in confidence," Oberfoell said. "He certainly knows he's in good enough shape, he's got the training. These last two races he's going to be right there. It's going to take a heckuva effort."

Knoche has been around running since he was an infant as his parents, James and Trina, were coaches in the Cal-Wheat program for cross country and track & field. Knoche was exposed to the atmosphere at a young age.

"I loved the intensity of it," Knoche said. "I just learned so much from such a young age, so when I started running in high school, I knew what was coming and what I was expecting before I even got there."