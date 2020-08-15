Lopez back in the coaching ranks at Sherrard

When he joined the Sherrard coaching staff, it was largely at Buchanan's behest.

"I'd been a coach for a number of years, so I would have been happy to ride off into the sunset," Lopez said. "Ryan kept telling me he needed me, and I said `No, you need someone new.' But he kept egging me on, so I joined the track staff, and midway through my first year, (cross country) had an assistant's position that the school board opened up.

"One thing I told Ryan is that I'd be a good assistant, and that I was not going to try and take his job. I also told him as long as he'd stay (at Sherrard), I'd be here. He left — he made that decision — and I'm still here. He left that decision to me."

With the Tigers, Lopez will be inheriting a boys squad that last fall qualified for the Class 1A state meet in Peoria for the first time since 2011 by taking fifth at the Oregon Sectional, following up a second-place finish at the Rock Falls Regional. Runners-up in the Three Rivers Conference, Sherrard finished 24th at Detweiller Park.

On the girls' side, injuries prevented the Tigers from fielding a full postseason roster, but two of their younger runners — junior Addison Knox and sophomore Sarah Gibson — were sectional qualifiers.

"The kids put in a ton of work over the summer," Lopez said. "I know what they can do, and they know what I expect of them. I'm just hoping we can have a state series — I'll leave it at that. We'll stay positive as much as we can, and cross our fingers."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0