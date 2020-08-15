Lopez back in the coaching ranks at Sherrard

SHERRARD — For nearly 40 years, Joe Lopez has been a firm fixture among the ranks of the area's track and field and cross country coaches.
After spending some time on Ryan Buchanan's Sherrard coaching staff — serving as a boys' track assistant for the last three seasons and as the cross country assistant the last two years — Lopez is preparing to move back into the head-coaching ranks.
With Buchanan leaving the Tigers to take over Davenport Assumption's cross country program, Lopez is moving up to take over both the girls' and boys' cross country squads; Buchanan's successor as head boys' track & field coach is still to be determined.
"I had talked to (Sherrard athletic director Michael Applegate), and I told him he needed to find someone who was going to be around for a good number of years," said Lopez. "But Sherrard has a hiring freeze on right now, not hiring anyone out of the district, and he said to me, 'No, you're already here.'
"Mike asked me if I'd do it or not, so we decided to ride this out and see what happens. I pointed out to him that I'd help you and work with you, and we'd go from there."
Lopez, who retired from teaching this past May, began his career at Alleman in 1983, coaching the Pioneer cross country and boys' track programs. He went on to coach the Bettendorf boys track squad, then served a year as Rock Island's boys cross country coach after being an assistant for the Rocky boys and girls.
When he joined the Sherrard coaching staff, it was largely at Buchanan's behest.
"I'd been a coach for a number of years, so I would have been happy to ride off into the sunset," Lopez said. "Ryan kept telling me he needed me, and I said `No, you need someone new.' But he kept egging me on, so I joined the track staff, and midway through my first year, (cross country) had an assistant's position that the school board opened up.
"One thing I told Ryan is that I'd be a good assistant, and that I was not going to try and take his job. I also told him as long as he'd stay (at Sherrard), I'd be here. He left — he made that decision — and I'm still here. He left that decision to me."
With the Tigers, Lopez will be inheriting a boys squad that last fall qualified for the Class 1A state meet in Peoria for the first time since 2011 by taking fifth at the Oregon Sectional, following up a second-place finish at the Rock Falls Regional. Runners-up in the Three Rivers Conference, Sherrard finished 24th at Detweiller Park.
On the girls' side, injuries prevented the Tigers from fielding a full postseason roster, but two of their younger runners — junior Addison Knox and sophomore Sarah Gibson — were sectional qualifiers.
"The kids put in a ton of work over the summer," Lopez said. "I know what they can do, and they know what I expect of them. I'm just hoping we can have a state series — I'll leave it at that. We'll stay positive as much as we can, and cross our fingers."
