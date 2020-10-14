MAC cross country preview

Teams to watch: It figures to be a three-way battle at the top in the girls race among Class 4A No. 15 Bettendorf, Class 3A No. 6 Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley. Bettendorf had five girls in the top 15 last year to win its first league championship since 2015. Assumption has been on a tear recently, winning the Davenport City Meet, the Orange Division of the Steve Johnson Invitational in Waverly and the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt. North Scott, second to Assumption at DeWitt, should factor into the upper half. ... PV, the only MAC boys team in the latest state rankings at No. 12 in 4A, is the overwhelming favorite to claim its 10th consecutive MAC crown. Bettendorf, Muscatine, North Scott and Assumption are projected to make up the rest of the top five. North Scott beat Muscatine and Assumption last week at DeWitt.