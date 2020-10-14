MAC cross country preview

Basics: Thursday (3:30 p.m., varsity boys; 4:30 p.m., varsity girls) at Crow Creek Park, Bettendorf
Teams to watch: It figures to be a three-way battle at the top in the girls race among Class 4A No. 15 Bettendorf, Class 3A No. 6 Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley. Bettendorf had five girls in the top 15 last year to win its first league championship since 2015. Assumption has been on a tear recently, winning the Davenport City Meet, the Orange Division of the Steve Johnson Invitational in Waverly and the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt. North Scott, second to Assumption at DeWitt, should factor into the upper half. ... PV, the only MAC boys team in the latest state rankings at No. 12 in 4A, is the overwhelming favorite to claim its 10th consecutive MAC crown. Bettendorf, Muscatine, North Scott and Assumption are projected to make up the rest of the top five. North Scott beat Muscatine and Assumption last week at DeWitt.
Girls to watch: Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema is the defending MAC champion and already has a win at Crow Creek Park this year in the Spartan Challenge. Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler, Assumption senior Laney Fitzpatrick and PV's Bella D'Antico could be Beintema's biggest challengers. Sattler was second to Beintema at North Scott and finished behind Fitzpatrick at DeWitt last week. Davenport West's Kylie Dailey, Central's Lily Tackett and North's Kayla Overton have had strong seasons and could factor into the top 10.
Boys to watch: There is no dominant favorite in this race like there was a year ago with PV's Max Murphy. The Spartans' Kole Sommer ran 16:30 to win last week's meet in Iowa City, 28 seconds ahead of teammate Tarun Vedula (who was fifth at last year's MAC meet). North Scott's Owen West and Bettendorf's Nick Moore should be near the front of the pack along with Davenport West's Jackson Hessel, the Davenport City meet champion, and Assumption's TJ Fitzpatrick.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
