McClellan shines in final sectional meet

In one last chance, Moline cross country runner Jackson McClellan made the most of it.

The Maroon senior finished 10th at the Class 3A Chicago Sectional with a time of 15 minutes, 20 seconds and, as the fourth individual on a non-qualifying team, would have punched his ticket to state for his second straight year if it were a non-COVID altered season.

"I feel a little bittersweet following the race," McClellan said, "but I had a good race and I'm happy with how it could have ended."

McClellan's coaches and fellow senior Jon Hutton, who was the No. 2 runner for Moline all season, were at the meet to support him.

"He's always been there, pushing and running with me for the last few years," McClellan said. "To have him there to support me in my last race was pretty cool."

While there's no state meet to prepare for next week, McClellan felt proud with what he accomplished this season and during his career.

"I was a little emotional after the race, and had a moment where I was waiting to see where I placed where I was a little nervous," McClellan said. "I'm happy with how it ended, and I'm really thankful for my four years of cross country."

McClellan was joined at the sectional by United Township junior Logan Veloz. The junior advanced to sectionals for the first time as an individual after being on the Panthers' sectional qualifying team from the year prior. Veloz finished 69th place with a time of 16:23.

