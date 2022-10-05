MerCo girls and boys look to defend LTC cross country titles

ALEDO — This time a year ago, the Mercer County High School cross country program lived up to its nickname at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet.

The Golden Eagles enjoyed a golden sweep as both the girls' and boys' squads came away with conference championships. For the Mercer County girls, it ignited a run that ended with a 20th-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Peoria.

Now, both groups of Golden Eagle runners are looking for another title sweep at Thursday afternoon's LTC meet at the Midland Golf Club in Kewanee.

"We've improved a lot on the boys' side, and our girls' team has improved as the season's gone on," Mercer County head coach Peter Nelson said. "The last few years, we've been pretty young on both sides, but with the girls this year, we've got some good experience.

"We lost two girls (Bailey Hardin and Olivia Hucke) that contributed to our back, but the ones returning had the experience of going to state, and they came in confident, ready and excited for what's coming this season."

The Mercer County girls return three top-10 conference finishers, a trio led by senior Eden Mueller. She took third at the conference meet, then was regional runner-up and sixth at sectionals before placing 48th at state.

Also back are senior Mia Ward and junior Sophia Santiago, who helped Mercer County finish second at regionals and third at sectionals in '21. Ward has been sidelined as of late while battling a hip flexor. Nelson hopes to have her back for Thursday's LTC race and the upcoming postseason.

"We've been a little shorthanded without our No. 2 runner (Ward), but we've fared well," he said. "We're hoping to get back to full strength by the conference and the postseason."

On the boys' side, the Eagles also boast the reigning individual LTC champion in senior Derek Coulter. Two of his teammates, senior Lucas Arnold and junior Corbin Sturgill, were also top 10 finishers at the 2021 Lincoln Trail meet.

In the postseason, the Mercer County boys were able to squeeze themselves into the Oregon Sectional field by placing sixth at the Rock Falls Regional, but fell short of a state trip by finishing eighth at Oregon.

"The boys got a taste of it watching the girls last year," Nelson said. "They've been on the edge of going to state the last two years, so it feels like they've been working towards this for the last few years now.

"Hopefully with their experience, and the edge of being left out of going to state, they're up for taking on that challenge."

In terms of today's conference meet, Nelson sees another potential repeat of last year's outcome in that he expects Princeville — the 2021 runner-up in both the girls' and boys' races — to once again challenge his squad.

On the girls' side, he also sees Ridgewood and meet host Stark County as potential challengers.

"It's going to be a close, competitive meet," Nelson said. "Getting to the big end of year meets when the stakes are high, we tend to respond in a big way, so we're looking forward to this."