MerCo girls, boys' harriers thinking big after LTC title sweep

ALEDO — Before last Thursday, it had been five years since the Mercer County High School boys' cross country squad last brought home a Lincoln Trail Conference title.
For the Golden Eagle girls' harriers, it had been twice that long, with the autumn of 2011 being the last time they had captured LTC team gold.
In one day, both championship droughts came to an end as both of MerCo's cross country teams scored a sweep of the team titles at the Lincoln Trail Meet, held at Kewanee's Midland Golf Club.
"We thought that going in, the girls had been having a great year and running so strong, they had a good chance to take the crown," said Mercer County coach Peter Nelson. "For the boys, we'd ran against Princeville four times already, and they'd got us twice and we got them twice.
"We knew it'd be tight between us and Princeville. I offered up the challenge to the boys, that this is a big one and they had to lay it all on the line."
With junior standout Derek Coulter hitting the finish line in 17:09.5, the Golden Eagles tallied 43 points to beat the Princes (59 points) in the boys' competition.
Fellow junior Lucas Arnold added a fifth-place finish, posting a time of 17:59.3. A third Eagle, sophomore Corbin Sturgill, finished eighth in 18:28.3.
"The girls have had such a successful season, that I don't know if the boys understood or realized just how good a season they've been having," said Nelson. "We definitely circled this (the LTC Meet) as a big one for the boys."
Among the highlights for the boys' squad prior to the LTC Meet were a second-place showing at Monmouth-Roseville's Titan Invitational and a third-place finish at the Macomb Invitational.
The girls' squad took the team titles at both of those meets as well as at Bureau Valley's Dale Donner Invite. At the LTC Meet, they tallied 35 points, also finishing ahead of Princeville (52 points).
Led by junior Eden Mueller's third-place, 20:03.8 performance, the Golden Eagles benefitted from tight pack running that had all six of their runners earn top 20 finishes.
"We were one of the favorites at conference last year," said Nelson, "but unfortunately, some of our top seven had to be quarantined. This was also a big one for the girls."
MerCo sophomore Sophia Santiago (21:03.3) and junior Mia Ward (21:24.4) both joined Mueller in the top 10, placing eighth and 10th, respectively.
Senior Bailey Hardin placed 11th with a 21:26.7 clocking. She finished one spot and two seconds ahead of freshman teammate Ingrid Hays, while senior Olivia Hucke (23:32.5) finished 20th.
"They like seeing their teammates up there with them," Nelson said of his girls' squad. "They really hang onto each other. We've definitely tried some new things this year; Eden's found a strategy that works for her, which involves going out a little slower than before."
With less than three weeks remaining until the start of the IHSA postseason, the Mercer County teams will find themselves at one of the toughest regionals in the state at Rock Falls, which feeds into the Oregon Sectional.
However, Nelson feels that a high level of competition will bring out the best in both teams as they eye a new goal.
"We've never had a Mercer County cross country team compete at state," he said. "We're looking at (regionals) with an eye on competing, improving and advancing."