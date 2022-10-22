MerCo's Mueller captures first regional cross country title

ROCK FALLS — A regional silver medalist one year ago, Mercer County High School girls' cross country standout Eden Mueller found herself with a golden opportunity.

One of her top rivals, Annawan-Wethersfield junior and three-time Lincoln Trail Conference winner Kennady Anderson, was competing at a different IHSA Class 1A regional meet on Saturday and that opened the door for Mueller at the 1A Rock Falls Regional.

She took advantage by winning the individual title in decisive fashion.

Mueller completed the three-mile Centennial Park course in 18 minutes, 17 seconds, beating Orion junior and runner-up Olivia Thomsen by 15 seconds to earn her first regional gold medal.

"I was second here last year, so I'm excited to be the champion this year," Mueller said. "I knew this was going to be a competitive meet, but I was going against people I'd beaten before, so I knew I could do it if I ran my race. I was nine seconds off my P.R., but it was still a good effort.

"I was definitely expecting and hoping for this, especially after coming so close last year."

Mueller's championship race also helped the Golden Eagles advance to next Saturday's Oregon Sectional with a 75-point, third-place finish.

"I was hoping the team could advance on to sectionals," she said. "I know it's going to be a hard race next week, but that's going to help push me more, and I feel like I could contend for the sectional title."

Regional runner-up Thomsen was still pleased with her 18:31 clocking, which was a PR by 28 seconds.

"That was all I was going for, so I was happy with what I got," said Thomsen, who will be joined at Oregon by senior teammate Anika Duhs, a ninth-place finisher (20:24). "I definitely thought Eden had a good chance to win, and we both ran good. I just wanted the PR and to qualify for next weekend, and I'm excited to run at Oregon. It's a tough course, but I tend to do good on the hills."

Alleman junior Clarisa Ostrowski was also an individual sectional qualifier with an eighth-place finish in 20:05.

"I just wanted to be able to get to sectional. That was enough for me," Ostrowski said. "I believe anything's possible, that I'm capable of dropping my time and qualifying for state. It's all a matter of me having the right mental state."

Rock Falls tallied 27 points to take the team plaque. Sherrard (62 points) finished as runner-up, led by senior Hailie Shemek's sixth-place time of 19:46.

"We have some injuries, so we were hoping to do the best we can, have some good races all around and see what happens," Shemek said. "We just had to believe in ourselves."

Fifth-place Erie-Prophetstown (130 points) and sixth-place Rockridge (152) are also headed to Oregon. The Panthers were led by junior Jillian Norman (23rd, 21:50), with sophomore Charlie Edwards (29th, 22:31) pacing the Rockets.

Ridgewood, A-W advance at Seneca: At the 1A Seneca Regional, Lincoln Trail rivals Ridgewood (85 points) and Annawan-Wethersfield (127) advanced to the Oregon Sectional by placing third and fifth, respectively.

Ridgewood freshman Emily Downing took third with a time of 19:58.40, finishing one spot ahead of A-W's Anderson (20:16.00). The Spartans' Miranda Reed (20:57.70) was ninth.

Individually, Kewanee's Esmeralda Martinez is sectional-bound after placing 22nd with a 23:42.30 clocking.