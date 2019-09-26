Thursday's muggy weather couldn't stop Moline cross-country from bringing the heat at Campbell Sports Complex.
The Maroons had the top two girls finishers and the top three boys in the varsity races at the Rock Island Invite.
Lylia Gomez finished first with a time of 18:50, with teammate Emily Lopez close on her heels at 18:56.
Jackson McClellan won the boys race with a time of 15:51, and Tim Wolf was right behind at 15:56. Moline's Jon Hutton also finished third with 16:21.
Moline won the team title in both varsity races. The girls finished with 38 points, 21 ahead of second-place Geneseo, which was led by a third-place finish from Lacey Laxton.
The boys' race was a little closer, but the Maroons finished on top with 46 points, just two ahead of the Pleasant Valley JV squad led by Cooper Frakes, who finished fifth individually with a time of 16:34.
The success at the race was just what senior Wolf and the rest of the Maroons needed to lift their spirits.
“This was a great boost for midway through the season,” Wolf said. “It puts us back up where we need to be so that we can drop our times down every meet.”
The group of top Maroons credited each other for their success at the invite.
“We’ve trained together all summer and every day since,” McClellan said. “We know what we have, and it’s great that it’s coming together at this point in the season.”
Lopez echoed Jackson’s sentiments and credited Gomez for pushing her to be better.
“It’s really motivational to have someone like her on the team,” Lopez said. “We work together so hard all of the time and she’s someone that I can count on.”
“Things are looking really good for the conference meet,” Gomez added. “It’s really cool to have her pushing me to be better in the races.”
After racing in a few larger invites, Gomez finally returned to being the leader for most of the race. Being out front is her preferred racing style.
“It’s really nice being out front,” Gomez said. “Although I do like the bigger crowds at large invites. It gives me another person to reach and helps me run faster.”
In the boys' race, host Rock Island finished third with 64 points. Bettendorf placed fourth with 133, Alleman was fifth with 142 and Davenport Central was sixth at 151.
Davenport West was led by fourth-place finisher Jackson Hessel’s time of 16:30 to place seventh with 182. Riverdale placed eighth with 199 led by Tommy Murray’s ninth-place finish of 16:43. Rivermont Collegiate finished ninth with 250.
The girls' race saw Central finish third at 62, West had 90 for a fourth-place finish and Rock Island rounded out the team results with a score of 116.
Some of the runners had fears running on a new course at Campbell Sports Complex instead of Saukie Golf Course, which hosted the race in the past. However, the athletes seemed to enjoy the flat course.
“I really liked this course,” Gomez said. “It was a little wet and muddy in sections, but it was nice being able to run alongside the trees for most of the race.”
“The course was a lot better during the race than what I thought it was going to be,” McClellan said. “We walked the course before the race and I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it turned out great.”