Moline's McClellan surges in senior season

The situation may not be ideal for Moline High School cross country runner Jackson McClellan in his senior season, but he wants to be remembered as an athlete who was able to overcome the challenges in front of him.
“I showed up every day ready to go, no matter the size of the meet or the importance of the practice,” McClellan said. “I want the kids in the grades below me to take away that no matter what kind of season you're having or the circumstances, to give it your all every time.”
So far in the COVID-19 altered Illinois high school cross country season, McClellan has won every meet in which he has raced, including a win against Alleman last Monday when he finished with a time of 15 minutes, 32 seconds, nearly a minute faster than senior teammate Jon Hutton in second place.
That impressive streak of wins makes McClellan this week's Illinois Pacesetter, earning that honor for the second time in his prep career. The Maroon distance runner earned the accolade his sophomore track season as well.
Last fall, McClellan qualified for the IHSA State Meet in Peoria, a goal he had set for himself from the start of his career. However, McClellan wasn't happy with the way his junior season finished because of lingering back tightness before the state meet.
That just helped motivate him more for his senior campaign.
“I've had that senior season mentality where I just leave it all out on the course every time,” McClellan said. “I knew last year that I wasn't 100% going into state with injury troubles. This season, I feel great and I just have to keep running.”
Moline coach Tawoun Taylor has helped McClellan adjust his meet strategy before every race to keep things interesting for the senior, who often finds himself leading start to finish.
“Especially with dual meets being the norm this year, he's at that level where he may not have that competition every race to push him,” Taylor said. “I've had him go out there and try different things to make him well-rounded and better in the long run.”
For McClellan, who has interest from several colleges including Division III Wartburg, the changes have only helped him adjust to different race approaches.
“It changes every meet, what coach wants me to do,” McClellan said. “For the Alleman meet, he wanted me to have nearly even mile splits, even if it meant going a little slower. Next race the plan is to go as hard as I can for the first two miles and still try to finish hard. Each week I just have to stick to the race plan.”
With larger invitational meets not happening this season because of the pandemic, Taylor has found that the smaller dual meets really help those committed to becoming better runners.
"When you’re in a smaller group of runners, it amplifies the decisions you have to make,” Taylor said. “You can take a turn and try to increase a gap with a surge. In the larger meets, there are so many people out there that you just get pulled along. There’s more detail in the smaller events where you’re able to focus on individual runners more."
With the Western Big 6 Conference Meet scheduled for Oct. 15, McClellan has a few more weeks to see how he stacks up with the rest of the competition, including a key race on Oct. 7 at Quincy against elite runner Fiker Rosen.
“Everyone is doing their own thing this year, so it's hard to tell who is good and who is not,” McClellan said. “The results are harder to find, but I just have to focus on what I can control each week.”
