Moline's McClellan surges in senior season

“I've had that senior season mentality where I just leave it all out on the course every time,” McClellan said. “I knew last year that I wasn't 100% going into state with injury troubles. This season, I feel great and I just have to keep running.”

Moline coach Tawoun Taylor has helped McClellan adjust his meet strategy before every race to keep things interesting for the senior, who often finds himself leading start to finish.

“Especially with dual meets being the norm this year, he's at that level where he may not have that competition every race to push him,” Taylor said. “I've had him go out there and try different things to make him well-rounded and better in the long run.”

For McClellan, who has interest from several colleges including Division III Wartburg, the changes have only helped him adjust to different race approaches.

“It changes every meet, what coach wants me to do,” McClellan said. “For the Alleman meet, he wanted me to have nearly even mile splits, even if it meant going a little slower. Next race the plan is to go as hard as I can for the first two miles and still try to finish hard. Each week I just have to stick to the race plan.”