Mom knows best: Mumey develops into Q-C metro's top distance runner

Jacob Mumey did not have an immediate affinity for cross country.

The Pleasant Valley High School senior played baseball and basketball through much of his upbringing, but his mother encouraged him to go out for cross country as a seventh grader.

“I didn’t really like it, but I was one of the top (runners) in my grade,” Mumey said.

Mumey was uncertain about returning to the sport for his eighth-grade season, but he struck a deal with his mother.

“She let me buy a PlayStation, but I had to go out for cross country,” he said.

Running stuck and Mumey has blossomed into one of the state’s top distance performers.

Entering his third season as a varsity runner, Mumey is the defending Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country champion.

Mumey ran a school-record 9 minutes, 13.85 seconds in taking Class 4A state runner-up honors in the 3,200 meters last May in Des Moines. It came on the heels of a cross country season where he just missed earning all-state honors (top 15) by two places.

“I had a little bit of a grudge after my junior cross country season because state didn’t end the way I wanted it to,” Mumey admitted.

As PV prepares to open the season Saturday morning at the Spartan Invitational at Crow Creek Park, Mumey is the team’s catalyst.

He is the squad’s most talented runner. He is the squad’s unquestioned leader.

During the team’s camp out earlier this month where season goals were discussed, Mumey spoke in front of the squad.

“With Jacob, it comes very natural,” PV coach Erik Belby said. “It is not artificial or rah-rah. It is genuine.

“We have had no shortage of leaders by example in past years, but it takes something special to be a vocal leader, be willing to get after guys who aren’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing or complimenting guys when they are. Jacob is that guy.”

Mumey’s older brother, Ryan, was a standout baseball player on PV's 2021 state championship team. His younger brother, Eli, is a freshman and plays football.

Why did his mother believe cross country was such a good fit? Mumey's father ran cross country for Bettendorf in the late 1980s. His grandfather ran as well.

“She just knew me playing on a team sometimes I’d get a little frustrated,” Mumey said. “Whenever I’ve been a little more individualized, I’ve seen more success than I have sometimes playing with a team.

“Although cross country is a team sport, it is a little bit more individualized.”

Mumey ran on the freshman-sophomore team during his freshman season. He won the sophomore division of the Spartan Invitational two years ago.

Shortly after, he was elevated to the varsity squad. Mumey placed ninth at the MAC meet and 19th at the state qualifier that season.

The turning point came in the summer between his sophomore and junior seasons. Mumey increased his mileage and did more runs with the team.

“Before last year, he really hadn’t convinced himself he was a distance guy,” Belby said. “He saw himself early in his career as a quarter-miler or an 800 guy.

“I’ve been impressed with how far he’s come. He’s on another level now.”

Mumey dropped a minute off his 5,000-meter time at the state qualifier between his sophomore and junior seasons — 17:27 to 16:28. His time drop was even more drastic at state — 18:07 in 2020 to 16:15 a year ago.

Now, he’s hoping to break 16 minutes for 5,000 meters this fall.

After taking a couple weeks off following the track season for what he called a mental reset, Mumey built his mileage up to 50-55 miles per week.

“I’ve really focused on staying healthy this year,” he said. “I take the easy days easy and the hard days hard. That’s been my motto.”

Mumey says that he wants to chase a top-five individual and team finish at the state meet in late October. The target has grown after his breakout performance at the state track meet three months ago.

“He beat a lot of guys that were better than him at the time, so those guys are going to be after him again,” Belby said. “He’s looking to solidify himself in there as one of the top guys.

“He’s a year older, a year stronger and he’s learned from some of his past experiences. He has a good combination of strength and speed and mental toughness.”

Mumey believes his mental strength is his greatest asset. Belby calls him a great thinker, one of the top students in his Advanced Placement Calculus class.

“A lot of people can run as fast as they want, but if they’re not mentally there, they’re not going to have a good race or good practice,” Mumey said. “You have to know what your abilities are and it requires great focus.”

Mumey has a desire to pursue running in college. Division I programs Iowa, Iowa State and Tennessee are among the possibilities.

“I definitely want to try and put myself a little bit more on the map as we get through cross country season and into track,” he said.

His passion for running has changed significantly in five years.

It turns out mom knew best.

“I don’t like to bring it up (with her now) because then she’ll be like, ‘I told you so,’” Mumey said. “It is one thing I keep in the back of my mind.

“I’m very grateful for coach Belby in turning me into the runner I am and my parents who have been there the entire time. People like Max Murphy (former Spartan who is now running at Iowa) and my cousin Lauren (Buechel) have helped me find a love for the sport. I wouldn’t be here without them.”