MUSCATINE — Max Murphy called last year's Mississippi Athletic Conference individual title a surprise.
His second league championship? It was sheer dominance.
Listed No. 1 in this week's Class 4A state rankings, the Pleasant Valley senior lived up to the billing Thursday afternoon with a personal-best performance of 15 minutes, 26 seconds at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
Murphy finished 59 seconds in front of teammate and runner-up Kent Nichols in the 5,000-meter race. It matched the third quickest time in program history, the fastest by anyone since Caleb Drake in 2012.
"I had a lot of confidence in myself I'd be right up there, but it has surprised me how well I've done here," Murphy said. "PV has such great tradition and culture, so it is really exciting to see my name on the list now."
The Spartans made it nine consecutive league titles.
With Nichols eligible for the first time this season, PV had its best lineup together and finished with 19 points.
Coach Erik Belby's squad had all seven of its runners in the top 11.
"It is awesome to keep that up," Nichols said. "It keeps Belby happy, and when Belby is happy, we're all happy."
PV didn't win a MAC title in Belby's first seven seasons. Now, it is head-and-shoulders above everyone else.
The Spartans have won the last six conference championships by an average of 51.2 points. They beat second-place Bettendorf by 49 Thursday.
"Even though we're in a position we can win these on a regular basis, I don't feel like there is any less significance to it," Belby said. "It is a different crew of kids on the team every year. I'm proud of them for continuing the tradition."
Murphy couldn't crack PV's varsity lineup two seasons ago. He was not an all-stater last season.
But with the state meet just more than two weeks out, Murphy is among the favorites to capture an individual title.
Offseason training and a devotion to the weight room have been the ingredients to success.
"The biggest thing is I've lifted a lot and gotten stronger," Murphy said. "It helps me stay strong in the second and third miles, and I'm a lot stronger on the hills."
Belby believes there are two factors in Murphy's meteoric rise.
"First of all, he's brought himself to a whole other level with his physical fitness," Belby said, "but he's also progressed tremendously with his mental approach. He's wise how he trains, doesn't overdo it, and knows when to push hard and test himself.
"By listening to his body, he's put himself in position for success."
PV's Ian Kaffenberger, Bettendorf's Kyler Castro and PV's Tarun Vedula comprised the rest of the top five.
The sixth-ranked Spartans are the host for next Thursday's state qualifier at Crow Creek Park, a meet which features No. 1 Dubuque Hempstead.
"Based on what we did today and our workouts, I think we can make a run at a state (title)," Nichols said. "We're looking forward to next week."
