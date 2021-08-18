 Skip to main content
Murray set to lead talented Riverdale runners
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Murray set to lead talented Riverdale runners

Tommy Murray, left, is back to lead a talented Riverdale High School cross country team this fall. In this file photo, Murray is battling United Township’s Logan Veloz during a meet at Sylvan Island in Moline last fall.

PORT BYRON — Under normal circumstances, the 2020 prep cross country season would have been an historic one for the Riverdale boys' squad.

But, with their entire roster returning for the fall of '21, the Rams firmly believe that this is the time to achieve what last year's abbreviated season hinted at.

"This is our third year together as a full team, and it feels like that each summer, the guys have done a better job preparing for the fall season," said Riverdale head coach Kevin Claus. "We've got 13 boys, the biggest team we've had, and they've been running together pretty consistently throughout the summer.

"Last year was such a weird season, it feels like that for a lot of our newer guys, they don't know what a big cross country meet looks like. They were surprised to hear we'd be going to meets with 50 or more schools this season."

Set to open its season Monday afternoon at East Moline's Empire Park as part of the Moline Invitational, Riverdale has plenty of reason to believe it will be a force to reckon with at a good share of those larger meets this season.

After finishing as runners-up behind Three Rivers Conference rival Sherrard at the IHSA Class 1A Alleman Regional, the Rams' subsequent fourth-place effort at the Seneca Sectional would have been good enough to earn them a spot at the state meet in Peoria, but COVID-19 resulted in state being shelved for a year.

"Last year would've been the first time in Riverdale history that we had a cross country team make it to state," Claus stated.

Now, the goal is to make happen this season what could have happened last year. With all of Riverdale's runners back and the bulk of Sherrard's roster having graduated, the expectations are already high.

"All of us are completely ready to go to state. I've almost accomplished it in my mind," said the Rams' top runner, junior Tommy Murray. "Between us not going last year and this being our two seniors' (Caden Ludin and Cameron Overton) last year, that's motivated us, and we've all worked hard for it."

During last year's postseason, Murray posted a P.R. of 15:27 to earn third at the regionals, following that up with a 16:54.8 sectional clocking to earn another bronze medal. Fellow junior Landis Musser also had a strong regional run, finishing fifth in 16:17.

"I'm feeling pretty confident (about the upcoming season)," Musser said. "We've gained a lot of people, and all of us have had a good summer; I'd say our third and fourth runners (junior Peyton Sand and Ludin) can give Tommy and me a good run. I feel like last year, we would've made our mark.

"This year, we're definitely going to do it; we're going to put Riverdale's name out there for cross country."

Several of the Ram harriers also played key roles for Riverdale's boys' track and field squad, which won the West Division portion of the Three Rivers Conference meet this past spring and finished second -- again, behind another senior-dominated Sherrard squad -- at the 1A Erie Sectional.

"Getting to state for track was a first for me, and it was definitely a special thing," said Murray. "It's helped motivate all of us to want to do it in cross country."

ILLINOIS AREA BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY CAPSULES

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Conference meet: Sept. 28 at Bureau Valley High School, Manlius. *Defending team champion: Erie-Prophetstown. *Defending individual champion: Tyler Kibling, Rockridge. *Note: Last year's Three Rivers co-ed cross country championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams to watch: Sherrard had a dominating postseason last fall, winning its first regional team title and just missing its first sectional crown since 1989 with a runner-up finish, but the Tigers graduated the bulk of that squad, which could open the door for regional runner-up and fourth-place sectional finisher Riverdale. Had there been a state meet last fall, the Rams would have joined Sherrard in Peoria with their first such trip. ... Another squad to keep an eye on is the most recent TRAC meet winner, Erie-Prophetstown as the Panthers also return several of their top runners.

Individuals to watch: For the Rams, the junior one-two punch of Tommy Murray and Landis Musser both finished their 2020 fall schedules on a high note with top 5 finishes at the regional meet. Murray had a P.R. time of 15:27 to place third at regionals, a finish he repeated the following weekend in the sectional round. Musser's regional time of 16:17 edged Ridgewood's Nick Janson by three seconds for fifth place before taking 12th at sectionals, missing the top 10 by 3.5 seconds. Teammates Caden Ludin (11th) and Peyton Sand (15th) also bagged top 20 regional showings. ... Sherrard's top returning runner is senior Adam Brimeyer, who took 22nd at regionals with a time of 17:17. ... For E-P, sophomore Jacob Gibson and senior Andrew Bomleny finished among the regional's top 20, placing 16th and 19th, respectively, while sophomore teammate Charlie Link (23rd) also landed among the top 25. ... Monmouth-Roseville junior Rafael Francisco and Kewanee senior Colin VanStechelman placed 12th and 13th at regionals, with both among the top 30 sectional harriers. ... Orion junior Luke Moen looks to build upon a 25th-place regional showing.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

Conference meet: Oct. 7 at Midland Golf Club, Kewanee (hosted by Annawan-Wethersfield). Defending team champion: Princeville. Defending individual champion: Derek Coulter, Mercer County.

Teams to watch: With several returning standouts, Princeville looks to keep its position as the team to beat in the LTC, but Mercer County could have a thing to say about that, especially after following its runner-up placing at the conference meet with a third-place regional team showing. ... Ridgewood was a top 10 regional finisher by taking seventh, but while the Spartans return the majority of their lineup, the graduation of No. 1 runner Nick Janson will leave a significant void at the head of the pack.

Individuals to watch: After winning his first individual conference title (following in the footsteps of older brother and 2019 LTC winner Riley), the Golden Eagles' Coulter followed up by being one of the conference's standard-bearers (after only Janson) at the IHSA Class 1A Alleman Regional, finishing eighth with a time of 16:32; he posted a 17:47.3 clocking to finish 17th at sectionals the following week. The MerCo duo of senior Dalton Koenig-Plath (14th place) and junior Lucas Arnold (20th) also acquitted themselves well with top 20 regional showings. ... A-W junior Coy McKibbon (17:10) also cracked the top 20 at regionals by placing 18th, then went on to finish 39th at the sectional run. ... At regionals, Ridgewood sophomore Fernando Avila-Rubio got just inside the top 25 with a 17:19 clocking, good for 24th place.

Tags

