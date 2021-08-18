Murray set to lead talented Riverdale runners

"Last year would've been the first time in Riverdale history that we had a cross country team make it to state," Claus stated.

Now, the goal is to make happen this season what could have happened last year. With all of Riverdale's runners back and the bulk of Sherrard's roster having graduated, the expectations are already high.

"All of us are completely ready to go to state. I've almost accomplished it in my mind," said the Rams' top runner, junior Tommy Murray. "Between us not going last year and this being our two seniors' (Caden Ludin and Cameron Overton) last year, that's motivated us, and we've all worked hard for it."

During last year's postseason, Murray posted a P.R. of 15:27 to earn third at the regionals, following that up with a 16:54.8 sectional clocking to earn another bronze medal. Fellow junior Landis Musser also had a strong regional run, finishing fifth in 16:17.

"I'm feeling pretty confident (about the upcoming season)," Musser said. "We've gained a lot of people, and all of us have had a good summer; I'd say our third and fourth runners (junior Peyton Sand and Ludin) can give Tommy and me a good run. I feel like last year, we would've made our mark.

"This year, we're definitely going to do it; we're going to put Riverdale's name out there for cross country."