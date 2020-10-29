Orion girls happy to be back at cross country sectionals

At most regionals, such a tight pack would have had the Chargers in the running for the program's first team title. Considering the competition on hand last Saturday, led by meet host Alleman which rolled to the championship, Leffel is perfectly content just to be moving on.

"When the season started, we were running well, but at the time we didn't know what regional we'd be in," she said. "I thought we could run for a title. Coming into (last weekend), we wanted to be in the mix and in the conversation."

Final bow for standout duo: For a pair of area senior standouts and individual qualifiers, Saturday's boys sectional race at Seneca will be the final run of their high school careers.

With there being no state tournament this season because of COVID-19 restrictions, regional runner-up and 2019 state medalist Briar Nevills of West Carroll and Ridgewood's Nick Janson will wear their team colors for the last time this weekend. For Janson, just being able to compete is a victory in itself.