Pioneers dominate for first regional win since '14

Playing host to one of the IHSA's 15 statewide Class 1A cross country regionals Saturday, the Alleman girls made the moment their own.
Placing four runners in the top 10, a quartet led by senior and first-time individual regional winner Mattie Kindelsperger, the Pioneers dominated as they tallied 27 points to cruise to their first regional team title since 2014.
Running on the 3-mile home course at Rock Island's Saukie Golf Course, Kindelsperger set a strong pace almost from the start and gradually pulled away from the nearest competition, hitting the tape in a time of 18:03.3.
"Before the race, I was like, 'Oh no,' because none of my teammates were with me," said Kindelsperger, referring to the COVID-19 altered format that had the meet broken into four flights; she was the lone Pioneer in the opening flight Saturday morning. "But once the race started, they were cheering and so supportive; they're the best teammates. Otherwise, this was no different than any other race, I was there for the race, and it definitely was a big goal of mine to win."
Pulling away from Annawan-Wethersfield freshman phenom Kennady Anderson (18:37.6) down the stretch, Kindelsperger's win was the standard bearer for a big day by the Alleman squad.
The Pioneers' own freshman standout, Tess Hendrickson, turned in a 19:22.5 clocking to take fourth place, one spot ahead of senior teammate Caroline Adam (19:25.9). Junior Rylee Noack followed with a sixth-place, 19:29.9 time.
"This was something we looked forward to," Hendrickson said of the team crown. "We've put in a lot of hard work, and we had a little bit of home pride today. We wanted to show what we could do as a group."
Indeed, Alleman's fifth runner, freshman Emma Shrake, narrowly missed the top 10. Her time of 19:55.2 put her 11th, just a tenth of a second behind Orion junior standout Izzy Nordstrom.
"We focused on a (regional) title all year; we were definitely shooting for that," Adam said. "Running last week at the Western Big 6 meet helped us; it showed we could hold our own against the bigger schools."
Also Seneca-bound: Joining the Pioneers at next Saturday's Seneca Sectional will be three other area teams, as well as a quintet of area individuals.
Lincoln Trail Conference champion Ridgewood (100 points) took third place, six behind LTC rival and runner-up Stark County. Sophomore Kendra Downing's third-place, 19:20 effort and a ninth-place, 19:48.8 run by freshman Miranda Reed bolstered the Spartans.
Orion tallied 107 points to edge Mercer County by two for fourth place as MC sophomore standout, Eden Mueller, took eighth with a time of 19:41.7.
Also Seneca-bound are A-W's duo of silver medalist Anderson and sophomore Danielle Johnson (18th, 20:41.6). Erie-Prophetstown junior Dylan Chandler just missed getting under the 20-minute mark, posting a time of 20:00.2 to place 12th.
Two other LTC competitors, United senior Bridget Brokaw (20th, 20:50.8) and Mid-County sophomore Emma Seiboldt (21st, 20:51.9) are also moving on. Seiboldt topped Sherrard's Addison Knox (20:56.7) by less than five seconds for the fifth and final individual berth.
