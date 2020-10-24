Pioneers dominate for first regional win since '14

Playing host to one of the IHSA's 15 statewide Class 1A cross country regionals Saturday, the Alleman girls made the moment their own.

Placing four runners in the top 10, a quartet led by senior and first-time individual regional winner Mattie Kindelsperger, the Pioneers dominated as they tallied 27 points to cruise to their first regional team title since 2014.

Running on the 3-mile home course at Rock Island's Saukie Golf Course, Kindelsperger set a strong pace almost from the start and gradually pulled away from the nearest competition, hitting the tape in a time of 18:03.3.

"Before the race, I was like, 'Oh no,' because none of my teammates were with me," said Kindelsperger, referring to the COVID-19 altered format that had the meet broken into four flights; she was the lone Pioneer in the opening flight Saturday morning. "But once the race started, they were cheering and so supportive; they're the best teammates. Otherwise, this was no different than any other race, I was there for the race, and it definitely was a big goal of mine to win."

Pulling away from Annawan-Wethersfield freshman phenom Kennady Anderson (18:37.6) down the stretch, Kindelsperger's win was the standard bearer for a big day by the Alleman squad.