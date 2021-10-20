Pleasant Valley extends state streak to 19 with runner-up finish

Washburn prevailed in 16 minutes, 6 seconds and Linn-Mar's Hayden Kuhn was second in 16:20. Mumey, a junior and coming off a Mississippi Athletic Conference title, crossed in 16:28.

"My strategy was to go out, stay about five or six seconds behind those guys at the mile mark," Mumey said. "I did that really well. Every time I'd come around a turn or go down a hill, I'd see them in front of me. They were just pulling me along."

PV's Tarun Vedula, who has missed the last several weeks with injury, returned and finished 16th. He was the Spartans' fourth finisher.

"The first race is hard to come back and compete and do it on this course," Belby said. "For him to have a successful state meet, he had to come out and fight today on this course. He made a difference for us."

North Scott's Luke Crawford was 12th in 17:16 and Bettendorf's Ethan Cole placed 14th in 17:20. Both earned their first trips to state.

It was the second straight year North Scott had an individual qualifier after Owen West made it in 2020.

"I was smiling as I crossed the finish line," Crawford said. "I was so excited to have an opportunity to run at state."

Cole used a strong kick in the final mile to climb into the top 15.