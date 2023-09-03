Grace Boleyn feels comfortable on a course that makes many runners uncomfortable.

Her familiarity with the course at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf — her home course — paid dividends Saturday morning. Boleyn, a junior at Pleasant Valley, made her move in the final half-mile, overtaking Johnston's Olivia Verde on the final hill and captured first place at the Spartan Invitational cross country meet.

"It's so important," Boleyn said of knowing the course, "because, I think, something that holds a lot of people back is they're afraid of this course. It's known as one of the most difficult courses in the state, so if you're not familiar with it and you're afraid of it, you've almost lost the race before you've begun. To be able to do workouts out here, run mileage out here, it helps a lot. You're a lot more comfortable with it; you know what to expect. You're just a lot more comfortable during the race, knowing what's coming up and how you're going to feel."

While many view the courses three main hills — given the names, Exterminator, Incinerator and Exasperator — as killers, Boleyn considers them her friends.

"Since this course is our home course, obviously we run it a lot, so for some the hill is like, 'Oh, man, I've got to go up,' but for me, honestly, I kind of look forward to it," Boleyn said. "It's where I like to make most of my moves and compete because for me, hills are my strong suit, so on the Exterminator, that first one, just start kind of moving up, then you have that last half-mile with two big hills (the Incinerator and the Exasperator). You just try to move a little more, a little more and then, fortunately I was close enough I could make a move and really compete the last 400 (meters) and get the win."

That's just how it went Saturday when she finished four seconds ahead of Verde, a senior who was the Class 4A runner-up at last year's state meet, winning the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 28 seconds. She trailed Verde as they reached the Incinerator — the second-to-last uphill climb on the course but made up time as they circled their way back down the hill and then exploded up the Exasperator — the short-but-steep final hill that leads to the final straightaway.

While she won the race in the late stages, Boleyn said she felt comfortable almost from the start.

"Honestly, I was feeling it like a half-mile in. There's not really a part of this course where you get in a flow, so a half-mile in I was kind of like, 'All right, here we go,'" she said. "I just kind of put my head down, leaned into the pain a little bit and not focus on what was hurting, but focus on competing with the other girls and staying in it as long as I could so I could be there at the top close to the finish and hopefully make a move."

Boleyn's time was a personal record on the course.

"My goal from the start was just to improve from last year and my freshman year," she said. "I knew there was going to be some tough competition, and I really just wanted to use that because I knew a lot of girls were coming back this year and they were going to be fit.

"Just running with them and using them to make myself run faster is really awesome. It was really fun to run with them. Then leaving it all out there the last half-mile, giving it everything I've got, if I came out with a win, then I would, and I came out winning, which was really nice."

Led by Verde, sixth-place Alyx Woodley — whose father, Andy, attended Davenport Assumption when his father coached football at St. Ambrose — and ninth-place Ele Wharton, the Dragons won the team title with 57 points. Naperville North led by sophomore twin sisters Shania (third place, 19:07) and Rianna (fourth, 19:14) Tandon placed second with 63 points. Pleasant Valley was third with 69; Dubuque Senior, fourth at last year's Class 4A state meet, placed fourth with 87; and Edina, Minnesota, was fifth with 92 points.

Sophomore Brynn Edgin (19:36) added a seventh-place finish for the Spartans, who also got top-20 finishes from Selah Flanigan and Vivian McCombs

Junior Aidan Murphy of Wheaton North (Illinois) won the 5,000-meter boys race in 16:22. He placed 42nd at last year's Illinois Class 3A state meet.

Johnston placed four runners in the top 10 and claimed the team title with 40 points, 15 ahead of runner-up Edina. Pleasant Valley was third with 76 and had the top local finisher — 10th-place junior Cam Gotto (16:46).