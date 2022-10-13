Prep boys cross country: Mumey, Spartans run away with MAC title

As Jacob Mumey crossed the finish line Thursday afternoon, the Pleasant Valley High School cross country standout raised his right arm and flashed two fingers.

Two signified a Mississippi Athletic Conference repeat.

The senior navigated blustery conditions and the hills for a personal-best time at Crow Creek Park of 15 minutes, 53 seconds for 5,000 meters. He won the race by nearly a minute over teammate Andrew Miller.

“It is really exciting, especially seeing how much I’ve grown over the last year,” Mumey said. “I ran 16:28 at districts here last year, so to come out today — a windy and cold day — and beat that time by (35 seconds) is awesome.

“I’m really happy where I’m at right now.”

PV made it a dozen straight conference championships.

Coach Erik Belby’s team had six of the top seven finishers and concluded with 18 points. Bettendorf was second with 72 points, followed by Central DeWitt (94) and Davenport Central (106).

North Scott senior Nik Davis prevented the Spartans from a perfect score with his third-place finish.

“This gives me that extra confidence because I didn’t finish well here the first time I ran here this year,” Davis said. “Just knowing I could complete it makes me feel a lot better.”

Mumey has been on a torrid pace this season.

After running a personal-best 15:14 at Dubuque last month, the second fastest time in program history, Mumey ran the third best time in program history at Crow Creek on Thursday. He's just the fourth Spartan to break 16 minutes on their home course.

Mumey will have a chance to better that performance with the state-qualifying meet here next Wednesday.

“Honestly, we got pretty lucky today,” Mumey said. “The wind was howling early, but right as we got to the start line, it died down.

“There is not many feels like winning a race.”

The pack was tight behind Mumey for the Spartans.

Miller, Max Sorgenfrey, Cam Gotto, Carl Rekow and Luke Knepp were separated by just 16 seconds.

It was a big improvement for Miller, who didn’t break 18 minutes at Crow Creek Park in the season-opening meet as he was battling back from a hip injury.

“The Spartan Challenge, I didn’t do what I wanted to do, but I kept with the process,” Miller said. “Coach Belby knows what he’s doing as a coach, just listening to him, and taking the easy days easy and the hard days hard. It has worked out.”

PV took a break from competition last week to rest its varsity squad for the stretch run. The Spartans are ranked 10th in Class 4A this week, but Mumey believes that isn’t an accurate representation.

“We’re fresh for the postseason and I feel we’re in a really good spot right now,” Mumey said. “We were ninth at state last year and our team is way better than last year right now.

“The rankings can say what they want, but we’re better than that.”