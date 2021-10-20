Prep cross country regional previews

CLASS 3A UNITED TOWNSHIP REGIONAL
When and where: Saturday at Empire Park, Hampton. The girls' race gets underway at 10 a.m.; the boys follow at 11.
Local schools: Moline, United Township. Other schools: Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Yorkville.
FYI: The Moline girls finished third at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, with two of the Maroons' runners earning all-conference for top 10 finishes —sophomore Alexis Havercamp (sixth, 19:53.3) and senior Abby DeBlieck (seventh, 20:07.1). ... UT senior Maddie Miller was the top local runner at the Big 6 meet, finishing in second place with a time of 19:04.8.
For the boys, UT had three top 10 finishers as it placed third at the conference meet, a trio led by senior and Big 6 bronze medalist Logan Veloz, who turned in a time of 16:07.9. Fellow Panthers Kade Rodgers (16:42.5) and Noah Van Damme (16:46.6) also earned all-conference, placing seventh and eighth, respectively. ... Moline senior Jackson Rudd (16:54.9) placed 12th, missing all-conference by less than five seconds.
Moving on: The top seven teams and the first five runners not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Quincy Sectional.
CLASS 2A GALESBURG REGIONAL
When and where: Saturday at Lake Storey Park. The girls' race gets started at 10 a.m.; the boys follow at 10:45.
Local schools: Geneseo, Rock Island. Other schools: Bartonville Limestone, Canton, Dunlap, East Peoria, Galesburg, Morton, Normal University, Peoria, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods.
FYI: Both the Geneseo girls' and boys' teams finished second behind Quincy at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, with the Maple Leafs tallying 49 points to finish just six behind the Blue Devils in the boys' meet. ... A trio of Leafs earned all-conference honors, led by senior Justin Johnson's fifth-place, 16:31.7 performance. Teammates Gavin Allison (16:34.8) and Tyler Gehl (16:49.2) finished sixth and ninth, respectively. ... Junior Jaide Flowers was the Geneseo girls' lone top 10 finisher, placing ninth in 20:19.9.
Rock Island had one top 20 finisher for each team — Mackenzie Meirhaeghe (19th, 21:03.1) in the girls' race; J.P. Putnam (20th, 17:24.4) in the boys' race.
Moving on: The top seven teams and the first five runners not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Metamora Sectional.
CLASS 1A ROCK FALLS REGIONAL
When and where: Saturday at Centennial Park. The girls' meet gets started at 10 a.m.; the boys follow at 11 a.m.
Area schools: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Galva, Mercer County, Morrison, Orion, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, West Carroll. Other schools: Lanark Eastland, Polo, Rock Falls, Sterling Newman.
FYI: Headlining the girls' race are a pair of conference champions in Mercer County (Lincoln Trail) and Sherrard (Three Rivers). The Golden Eagles were led by junior and LTC bronze medalist Eden Mueller (20:03.8), augmented by top 10 performances from teammates Sophia Santiago (21:03.3) and Mia Ward (21:24.4), who placed eighth and 10th, respectively. ... The Tigers also got a top 5 performance, with freshman Beth Churchill taking fourth with a 21:52.4 clocking; teammates Hailie Shemek (22:02.5) and Sarah Gibson (22:30.8) took sixth and eighth, respectively.
TRAC runner-up Erie-Prophetstown was led by the duo of senior Dylan Chandler (fifth, 21:56.6) and sophomore Jillian Norman (10th, 22:47.0). ... Ridgewood took third at the LTC behind sophomore and second-place finisher Miranda Reed (19:24.9), with junior teammate Kendra Downing (20:54.6) placing sixth. ... Other individuals to watch include Orion sophomore and TRAC individual champion Olivia Thomson (19:45.0) and Alleman's top 15 Western Big 6 trio of sophomores Clarissa Ostrowski (eighth, 20:09.7) and Tess Hendrickson and senior Rylee Noack, along with Riverdale sophomore Mattea Wuest, a top 10 TRAC finisher.
Likewise, the boys' race is headlined by Three Rivers champion Riverdale and LTC champion Mercer County. The Rams rode junior Tommy Murray's first-place time of 16:10.1, plus silver and bronze medals from fellow juniors Landis Musser (16:43.9) and Peyton Sand (17:05.5), to a dominating team win. ... The Golden Eagles likewise crowned an individual conference champion, with junior Derek Coulter striking gold with a 17:09.5 clocking; sophomore teammate Corbin Sturgill landed in the top 10 with a time of 18:28.8, placing eighth.
Among the individuals to watch are Morrison senior Brady Wolf, whose 17:43.5 clocking earned him 10th place and Ridgewood sophomore Fernando Avila-Rubio, who took third at the LTC meet, posting a 17:48.9 clocking. ... Alleman sophomore Danny Darrow is another one to keep an eye on after a top 25 performance at the Western Big 6 meet.
CLASS 1A PERU ST. BEDE REGIONAL
When and where: Saturday at St. Bede Academy. The girls' race gets going at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11.
Area schools: Annawan-Wethersfield, Kewanee. Other schools: Amboy-LaMoille, Bureau Valley, Granville Putnam County, Henry-Senachwine, Mendota, Newark, Ottawa Marquette, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Peru St. Bede, Princeton, Sandwich, Seneca, Spring Valley Hall, Stark County.
FYI: A-W sophomore Kennady Anderson is looking for her first individual regional title after picking up her second consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference gold medal; Anderson was a regional runner-up last fall and took the LTC meet with a time of 19:22.1. ... Junior teammate Danielle Johnson was a top 10 conference runner, placing seventh in 20:58.4. ... Kewanee sophomore Natalee Martin finished as the Three Rivers Conference runner-up, posting a time of 21:24.3.
For the boys, Kewanee senior Colin VanStechelman is coming off a fifth-place conference showing, where he posted a 17:30.4 clocking. ... A-W junior Aiden Earley scored a top 10 finish at the LTC meet, taking ninth with a time of 18:42.3.
Moving on: The top seven teams and the first five runners not on a qualifying team advance from the Rock Falls and St. Bede regionals to next Saturday's Oregon Sectional.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett