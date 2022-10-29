Prep cross country: Spartan duo, Moeller shine at state meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Jacob Mumey finished a banner cross country season Saturday afternoon with a top-five finish at the state meet.

His excitement afterward, however, was more for a teammate than his own accomplishment.

Pleasant Valley senior Luke Knepp joined Mumey as an all-stater with a 13th-place finish in the Class 4A meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

"I'm more happy for him than myself," Mumey said. "He (was) so due.

"It is a perfect time. We always knew he had the talent."

West Des Moines Dowling's Jackson Heidesch ran a state-meet record 14 minutes, 56.66 seconds to take the title. Iowa City High's Ford Washburn was runner-up in 15:15.

Mumey, just outside of medal contention last year in 17th place, surged in the final mile to finish fourth in 15:31.

"I heard my time and it was like 9:55, 10-flat (around two miles) and I'm like, 'That's not where I'm supposed to be,'" Mumey said. "I knew some guys wouldn't have it in them, but I knew I had it.

"We spent so much time this year focusing on long reps, being stronger in the end of races. Our training plan really set us up to finish hard."

Knepp has battled an assortment of injuries this season and has never been ranked in the top 30. He missed time with a hip ailment and then had plantar fasciitis about a month into the season.

It came together for him in his final high school cross-country race, crossing the finish line in 16:00.

"I just committed to a race plan," Knepp said. "Right after the mile, I pushed it really hard until 1.6 (miles to go) and passed 20 guys. I'm a terrible hill runner, but I committed to grinding up the hills and I didn't get passed. That really helped."

Dowling, with four runners in the top 13, cruised to the team title with 51 points. Johnston (124) and Ankeny (158) secured the other trophy finishes.

PV, at the state meet for the 20th straight season, was ninth in the 15-team field with 207 points.

North Scott's Nik Davis was 82nd in 17:15 while Bettendorf's AJ Willey and Chase Wakefield ran 17:25 and 17:43, respectively.

Two Q-C girls medal

Davenport Central sophomore Dylan Moeller and Pleasant Valley sophomore Grace Boleyn earned spots on the awards stand Saturday in the Class 4A girls competition.

Moeller ran a career-best time of 18:40 to place 11th. Boleyn was 14th in 18:44.

"This is amazing," Moeller said. "I was ranked 20-something and I was like, 'OK, I'm going to see what place I can get' and I went out hard and didn't back down. I'm shocked; I can't believe it."

It was the first trip to the state meet for Moeller. She admitted the environment spurred her on.

"You feel the energy," she said. "You tend to go out too fast, I kind of did. Once you go out (fast), you can't stop."

Des Moines Roosevelt's Adrienne Buettner-Cable ran 17:41 to take the individual title, 20 seconds in front of Johnston's Olivia Verde.

Dubuque Hempstead made it a state championship repeat in convincing fashion. The Mustangs had three in the top 10 and concluded with 60 points, 45 in front of runner-up Johnston.

PV, meanwhile, came into the meet ranked second. The Spartans finished sixth with 196 points.

"We're not happy with sixth," Boleyn said. "We felt we deserve to be up there on the podium. We got to get our heads in the game, put our heads down and grind all winter and all summer.

"We can't keep thinking these things are going to happen, we actually have to make it happen."

The Spartans' Lydia Sommer was 17th in 19:01 and Lexi Minard 26th in 19:37.

Boleyn was unsatisfied with her performance.

"It was another tough race," she said. "Definitely disappointing with how I finished the season. I just remember coming away last year and being like 'Even on my worst day, I want to be able to achieve great things.'

"To be able to have an awful race for myself and still come away with all-state, there's a lot to be grateful for."

Davenport West's Kylie Daily was 48th (20:00). North Scott's Peyton Madison (20:38), Bettendorf's Emily See (20:47) and North Scott's Kaitlyn Knoche (20:49) broke 21 minutes.

Olson finishes in top 50

Central DeWitt sophomore Caleb Olson ran 17:17 Saturday to place 46th in the Class 3A boys race. Assumption's Emerson Quick was 67th in 20:54 in the 3A girls division.

Ballard's Paityn Noe smashed the girls 3A state meet and course record to win the individual title in 16:48. Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central took the 3A boys race in 15:32.43.